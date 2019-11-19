This past weekend, the Osage High School music and drama departments presented its fall production of "Beauty and the Beast," in the auditorium of the Krapek Family Fines Art Center, located in the Cedar River Complex, Osage.
Leading performers were Erica Nasstrom, playing the part of Belle, and Rafe Miller, playing the part of Beast/Prince.
×
You've read your last free article. Here's a special offer to support journalism like this.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Fri-0016.jpg
Cogsworth (Rhett Ham).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0022.jpg
Mrs. Potts (Emily Maliszewski) and Chip (Alexa Thyer).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0038.jpg
Maurice (Nathan Berge).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0066.jpg
Mrs. Potts and Mme de la Grande Bouche comfort Belle.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0074.jpg
Gaston (Zach Duren) and Lefou (Sawyer Chisholm).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0150.jpg
Villagers celebrating.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0226.jpg
Belle and the Beast argue about dinner.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0239.jpg
"Show me the girl."
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0248.jpg
Babette (Libby Schwamman) and Lumiere (Chase Halbach) flirting.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0284.jpg
"Be our guest."
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0356 (1).jpg
Flatware entertaining.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0364.jpg
Lumiere, Belle and Cogsworth.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0375 (1).jpg
Beast (Rafe Miller).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0404.jpg
Belle helps the Beast.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0454.jpg
Mme de la Grande Bouche (Makayla Mostek) known as The Wardrobe.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0504.jpg
"Falling in Love."
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-0671.jpg
The Beast, Belle, and her father, Maurice (Nathan Berge).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-9823.jpg
The Prince (Rafe Miller) begs the Enchantress (Lauren Voaklander) to spare him.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-9828.jpg
The Beast (Rafe Miller).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-9842.jpg
Belle and the shop keeper.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-9887.jpg
Gaston (Zach Duren), Belle (Erica Nasstrom) and Lefou (Sawyer Chisholm).
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Fri-9902.jpg
Belle and her father, Maurice.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.