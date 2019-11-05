A classic tale of finding beauty in unlikely places is coming to a high school auditorium near you.
Osage High School will present its upcoming fall production, "Beauty and the Beast," in the auditorium of the Krapek Family Fines Art Center, located in the Cedar River Complex, Osage.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Leading performers are Erica Nasstrom, playing the part of Belle, and Rafe Miller, playing the part of Beast/Prince.
“Beauty and the Beast”
Cast - Belle - Erica Nasstrom, Beast/Prince - Rafe Miller, Gaston - Zachary Duren, Maurice - Nathan Berge, LeFou - Sawyer Chisholm, Lumiere - Chase Halbach, Cogsworth - Rhett Ham, Mrs. Potts - Emily Maliszewski, Wardrobe - Makayla Mostek, Babette - Libby Schwamman, Chip - Alexa Thyer, Silly Girls - Melanie Bye, Ainsley Dodd, Victoria Schwarting, Kiersten Panovec, Loreal Scott and Claudia Aschenbrenner; D’Arque - Meirick Huffman, Wolves - Lauren Voaklander, Brynley Schouweiler, Talia Stangel, Ashley Halbach, Jasmine Bluhm and Bailey Nasstrom; Enchantress - Lauren Voaklander, Beast Double - Meirick Huffman, Bookseller - Mathew Johnson;
Villagers - Kayla Blair, Brianna Burcham, Gavin Carson, Tristan Clapp, Genasee Clayton, Abi Cockrum, Ryan Detmering, Marissa Foust, Felicity Jakobson, Emily Johnson, BreAnna Ketchum, Hannah Koch, Grace Mallory, Bella Martin, Lauryn McFarland, Beth Meier, Susanna Meier, Sam Mellmann, Alexis Myers, Brianna Niemeyer, Zach Onken, Hayley Parr, Chase Potter, Lena Polekha, Sam Reams, Kylie Ring, Jarett Scharper, Luke Scharper, Natalie Shoars, Nicolas Shoars, Micah Sullivan, Desmund Taets and James Van Quathem.
Servants - Debby Baer, Emily Baldwin, Jasmine Bluhm, Hayden Bramer, Ainsley Brooker, Kayli Carson, Sawyer Chisholm, Addyson Grimm, Leah Grimm, Ashley Halbach, Brooklynn Halbach, Joryn Hanson, Clarissa Huisman, Jenna Joens, Zaltana Jolly, Haley Muhs, Bailey Nasstrom, Mackenzie Ogden, Gracianna Patrick, Brynley Schouweiler, Talia Stangel, Kaebre Sullivan, Lauren Voaklander, Emma Wagner, Lia Wagner, Allyson Wenger
Shifters - Emma Blaha, Kayla Blair, Jillian Butner, Lily Dale, Alexander Donahue, Olivia Folkerts, Logan Mitchell, Abbi Rodemaker and Gwen Voaklander
Tech crew - Jacob Potter, Ryan Adams, Lauren Swenson, Krista Erickson, Matthew Theis, Andrew Thyer.
Pit Band - Aaron Bartz, Brittany Waletzko-Bartz, Makayla Eagen, Clarissa Huisman, Ella Smith and Joey Potter
Directors - Music Director - Ms. Hoeppner, Drama Director - Ms. Garrelts and Tech Director - Mr. Kirkpatrick.
Tickets for the show are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.seatyourself.com, at the high school office or at the door.
For more information, contact the high school office at 641-732-3102.
