Osage High School had five Model UN students chosen as outstanding delegates, along with two alternates, selected by their peers to participate in the Iowa Youth Symposium being held on October 22 and 23 at the Capitol Building in Des Moines.
There were seven schools, represented by 127 students, who participated on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the North Central Iowa Model UN Conference held at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City. Those schools participating were Algona, Clear Lake, Emmetsburg, Mason City, North Butler, Osage and Rockford. There were 12 students from Osage High School who participated.
Elijah Bluhm was selected as an outstanding delegate in politics. This is his fourth year representing Osage. The outstanding delegates for Osage in the area of economics are Makayla Mostek, Sawyer Chisholm and Andrew Schneider. Mitchell Christenson was selected as the outstanding delegate in the area of science. Two students, Makayla Eagen and Rafe Miller, are alternates in the area of science.
Students take on the role of United Nations delegates, taking the United States’ position in the areas of economics, politics, science and social.
This year’s questions were: What should be the U.S. position in the UN on international trade agreements? (Economic); What should be the US position in the UN on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? (Political); What should be the US position in the UN on human genetic engineering? (Science); What should be the position of the U.S. in the U.N. on the Convention on the Rights of the Child? (Social).
The students write position papers, which need to include the background of their topic, address the problem, and what efforts have been made to address the situation, the U.S. position as well as justify the U.S. position.
