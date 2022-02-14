Osage garden receives Extension mini-grant

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased need, a record number of communities across Iowa are slated to receive Growing Together Mini-Grants through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP-Education program.

Recipients include a create-a-donation garden in Osage to benefit food pantry clients at the Osage Food Pantry and the St. Ansgar Food Pantry. Local 4-H clubs will help build and maintain the garden and food pantry clients will be invited to participate in helping hours at the garden.

According to the press release, a total of 36 projects are being funded, with the goal of increasing food security and promoting healthy food access.

Growing Together mini-grants have been funded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s SNAP-Education since 2016. Iowa was the first state to create this model, which has been replicated in Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Wyoming and Montana. Over the past six years, the mini-grants have resulted in food donations of over 532,000 pounds.

Master Gardener volunteers plant donation gardens with partners, support their community with plant-a-row programs to get more produce into food pantries, and glean fresh produce from farmers markets and home gardeners. All produce is donated to local food pantries, food banks and other food distribution sites.

“We are excited to expand the project to new counties while supporting established community donation gardens throughout Iowa,” said Katie Sorrell, extension education specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This project provides fresh fruits and vegetables, often harvested that day, to food pantry clients throughout rural and urban Iowa counties.”

According to the press release, the projects took on renewed importance in 2021, with increased food insecurity and economic challenges across Iowa.

