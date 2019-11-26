Osage Floral and Gifts participated in the 21st Annual Caring Rose Week November 11-16.
During the weeklong event, customers could receive a dozen roses for a donation of 2 cans of food to the local food bank and $10.
Because of the generosity of customers, Osage Floral delivered 92 pounds of food to the Mitchell County Food Bank. Linda Winters, owner of Osage Floral, also delivered a check for $50 to assist with local needs.
