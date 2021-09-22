Osage firefighters raise over $2K in 'Fill the Boot' campaign

Jillian Harper can't say enough good things about the Osage firefighters and their dedication to the Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser.

The national manager for MDA-USA, gave kudos to the Osage Fire Department for soldiering through during COVID-19 to raise funds for MDA in 2020.

During the 2021 MDA "Fill the Boot" campaign, Harper said the dedicated members of the Osage Fire Department took to the streets and continued a 67-year tradition of "transforming lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases."

Harper said that on Sept. 3, Osage firefighters filled the boot for MDA and were able to raise $2,131, thanks to the generosity of the Osage community.

“The firefighters from Osage have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” Harper said. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Osage community who have helped to raise critical funds for research and care."

In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.