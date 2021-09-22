Osage firefighters raise over $2K in 'Fill the Boot' campaign

Jillian Harper can't say enough good things about the Osage firefighters and their dedication to the Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser.
The national manager for MDA-USA, gave kudos to the Osage Fire Department for soldiering through during COVID-19 to raise funds for MDA in 2020.
During the 2021 MDA "Fill the Boot" campaign, Harper said the dedicated members of the Osage Fire Department took to the streets and continued a 67-year tradition of "transforming lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases."
Harper said that on Sept. 3, Osage firefighters filled the boot for MDA and were able to raise $2,131, thanks to the generosity of the Osage community.
“The firefighters from Osage have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” Harper said. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Osage community who have helped to raise critical funds for research and care."
In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.
"Firefighters are a sign of hope for our communities, and folks know they have their backs," Harper said.
According to Harper, funds raised through Osage’s "Fill the Boot" campaign help MDA save lives and provide equal access for the neuromuscular disability community.
Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as educational programs, and multi-disciplinary medical teams at the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. They also help send local kids to a transformative experience at MDA Summer Camp, that has continued virtually throughout the pandemic – all at no cost to families.
For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.
According to Harper, the organization does this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since its inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.
In addition, MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.