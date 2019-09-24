Gene Evans, a longtime member of the Osage Fire Department, is the new president of the Iowa State Association of Firefighters.
Evans is the third member of the department to serve as president of the state association, which calls itself "The Voice of Iowa's Firefighters."
Evans officially took over as president on Sept. 7, during the association's annual convention, which was held in Manchester this year.
Evans has been an officer with the association for five years. All officers serve for seven years, coming in as the fifth vice president and rotating through the ranks to president.
After serving as president for a year, they spend another 12 months as past president.
Evans, who joined the Osage Fire Department in 1982, has the longest tenure of anyone with the department.
He's also the third member of the department to serve as president of the state association. The other two were the late John Schwab, who was president in 1969-70, and Brian Friend, who served from 1996-97. Friend now lives in Florida.
Evans said it "says a lot about Osage," that three members of its fire department have been president of the state association.
Only a couple of other fire departments in Iowa have had more than one member serve as president, according to Evans.
The Iowa State Association of Firefighters, which has 14,500 members, does a lot of lobbying on the state and federal level on public safety issues, according to Evans.
They also attend funerals for firefighters and make public presentations, he said.
Every year the first vice president and the president of the association go to Washington, D.C.
Having a local firefighter serve as an officer with the state association is "a pretty good deal," said Osage Fire Chief Kurt Angell.
The officers attend state meetings "so we get some of the insight" on what is discussed there, he said.
