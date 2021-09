The Osage Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week with its annualĀ omelet breakfast fundraiser.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American LegionĀ Post 278 in Osage.

According to the Osage Fire Department's Facebook page, $7 gets you a three-egg omelet with fixings, hash browns, cinnamon or caramel roll, orange juice/milk/coffee.

You can also get your omelet breakfast to go.

