The Osage FFA has received a $10,000 grant for a greenhouse.
The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.
The Osage FFA will be building a greenhouse with the grant money. The new 30 ft. x 48 ft. greenhouse will offer the students a hands-on learning experience.
Students will work with seedlings and plants as well as offer opportunities to learn about propagation, grafting, pruning, floral design, lab safety, business strategies, and greenhouse management.
“The first long-term goal is for the greenhouse to be self-sustaining within three years,” said Malayne Meyer, FFA advisor.
The second goal is to grow plants year-round.
You have free articles remaining.
"Poinsettias, mums, garden plugs, and spring annuals are a few examples of plants that can be sold at various times of the year," Meyer said. "This also ensures that educational opportunities will be consistent throughout the year.
Within five years the goal is to have five established annual events and /or workshops that operate out of the greenhouse, according to Meyer.
Construction of the new greenhouse will begin in October 2019 and is planned to be fully operational by March 2020.
“We value the opportunity to support an organization such as Osage FFA, which shares FCSAmerica’s passion to serve the next generation of ag producers,” said Julie Hoodjer, vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Mason City office.
Osage FFA is one of 14 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2019. FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $84,030 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.
Osage FFA is a chapter in the National FFA Organization and represented through Osage Community Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.