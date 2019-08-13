The entire Reinardy family, of Osage, is involved with their homemade egg roll food truck, which debuted earlier this summer and has been traveling to different locations around North Iowa.
Chris Reinardy, who does the rolling before the egg rolls are fried, is nicknamed "The High Roller."
His wife, Sharon, is "The Fry Guy," because she operates the fryer.
The couple's two daughters also are on the team.
Gabi, 11, "calls herself 'The Sauce Boss'" because she pours all the different sauces customers can choose to go with their egg rolls into to-go containers, her mom said.
Izzy, 9, is "the Lid Kid" because she puts the lids on the sauce containers.
Sharon first became interested in food trucks when she was in college. One of her professors and the professor's sister had a food truck they took to the Iowa State Fair.
Sharon and Chris recently began talking about having a food truck of their own.
Buying a food truck is expensive, so they decided to build their own
They purchased an old camper and converted it into a food truck.
Chris, a granite fabricator with Minnis Woodworking in St. Ansgar, did a lot of the work himself, including installing a granite counter and a laminate one
Chris and Sharon have been making homemade egg rolls for friends and family for a decade.
Before opening the food truck, they branched out and tried making some new kinds of egg rolls they hadn't done before.
The food truck menu includes traditional egg rolls with pork, cabbage, and sweet and sour sauce; Southwest egg rolls with chicken, cheese, beans corn and seasoned sour cream; Philly egg rolls with steak, onions, peppers, provolone cheese and ranch dressing; Reuben egg rolls with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing; Italian egg rolls with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and red sauce; and Gyro egg rolls with gyro meat, cabbage, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce.
Customers can also buy Scotch eggs (smoked sausage around a hard-boiled egg with honey mustard, ranch or BBQ sauce) or cream cheese wontons.
They can even get dessert egg rolls with apple or blueberry cream cheese filling.
"There's something for everyone," Sharon said.
Chris and Sharon try to purchase as many of the egg roll ingredients as they can locally.
Most of the pork comes from either the S&S Locker in Osage or the Elma Locker.
They get the wraps for the egg rolls from J-Mart in Grafton.
Chris and Sharon make most of the egg roll sauces themselves.
"It's a labor of love," Sharon said.
The food truck debuted on June 1 during Alta Vista Days.
"They loved us. They asked us to come back," Sharon said.
This year's Alta Vista Days also was a celebration of the town's 125th anniversary.
Sharon said it was nice for the local people who have been food vendors for Alta Vista Days in the past "to enjoy the celebration and not have to be serving food."
The family took the food truck to the Friday Night Out events in Osage,. They've also parked it in front of Limestone Brewers.
They also hauled it to the St. Charles Brewing Company in Charles City, Rockford Fun Days.
They are scheduled to take the truck to a tractor pull in Northwood on Aug. 23.
The family also will sell food out of the truck at Rusty's Last Call in Osage on Oct. 5 for the bar's eighth anniversary celebration.
After that, they will winterize the truck so the pipes don't freeze.
Chris said he enjoys taking the truck to festivals and celebrations and talking to the other food truck operators there.
The couple joined a Facebook group for people who have food trucks.
"They are very helpful," Sharon said.
Unlike some food truck operators, the couple only do it as a part-time job so "there's not as much pressure," she said.
Sharon said she loves watching Gabi and Izzy learn the skills needed to run a business.
The girls love to take orders, make change and hand food out the window to customers. Chris' work station is right by the window, so he is able to supervise them.
"I like meeting all the new people," Izzy said.
"I like eating the food," Gabi said.
The girls are popular with the customers, according to Sharon.
When the truck made a recent trip to the St. Charles Brewing Company without Gabi, one woman who purchased food from it during a previous trip asked "Where is your window gal?"
