Osage esports vanquishing foes via keyboard

This year, Osage will be breaking in a new esports stadium, just across the hallway from head coach Chris Kyhl’s math classroom.

Osage esports team three students

The Osage Green Devil esports team vanquish foes from behind a computer screen.

The main part of the esports room is complete, with the mockup as guide, the windows in place and painting started. It is still missing doors, a side effect of the pandemic, as prices rise for construction material. Computers are in the funding process.

The goal is to have the room ready before the end of the schoolyear.

“The room we have is nice,” Kyhl said. “But it’s getting to be too small for what we need, and for the future growth of our program, and giving the kids quality machines to compete on.”

As well, a middle school esports team will be starting up in the spring, and he anticipates overall participation numbers will continue to increase.

For students across Iowa and the nation, video games are entrenched in American culture, and have been since children grabbed an Atari joystick in the 1970s and 1980s. Esports was built as a way to positively channel that energy.

According to the IAHSEA, “It will never be the intention of the Iowa High School Esports Association to just get kids to play video games at school. Instead, it is our purpose to give students a community, doing something they are confident in, who have never had a community before. We want to celebrate every positive thing our students do for our schools and give all students access to that opportunity.”

It all takes training, and that does not just involve playing video games. There is mental weight lifting, such as hand-eye coordination training. Each athlete has their own ritual before competition, like a form of stretching.

“With some kids it’s more elaborate than others,” Kyhl said.

Osage esports four students

Osage esports is 4-0 this season.

The Osage Green Devils are performing well on the controller this year. They are undefeated at 4-0 and first in their division. It is a bye week, but next week they play Waterloo East. There are no class distinctions like in basketball or wrestling. Once esports in Iowa hits 80 schools, it will split into large and small schools, according to Kyhl. Currently, the number sits at around 60 teams.

If Osage beats Waterloo East, it guarantees the Green Devils a spot in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

“That’s a big match for us,” Kyhl said. The following week, they face Newman Catholic, which is also undefeated. “There’s more motivation when you’re playing a school bigger than you, because when you are able to beat them it’s a pretty big accomplishment.”

Junior varsity is also excelling, having lost only one match.

There are two divisions of competition, Overwatch and Rocket League. Overwatch is a six-on-six team fighting competition with tanks, warriors, medics and maps of the battlefield. Rocket League is a three-on-three vehicular soccer game.

Team members of Osage’s Rocket League include Reece Eichmeier, Henry Mauser, Colin Miller, Cael Ham, Payton Scott, Ian Schwarting and Jack Sparrow.

Members of Osage’s Overwatch team include Cully Driscoll, Kadin Collins, Gabe Muller, Garrett Tusler, Devon Rowedder, Connor Thome, McCain Myers, Bodie Goddard, Adon Haigh, Nate Goddard, Jack Low, Payton Scott, Ben Meier, Jackson Joens and Dawson Arickx.

This is Osage’s fourth year of esports, and third year in the official Iowa high school esports association. When they first started, they had laptops and only played one game at a tournament in Davenport. The team expanded quickly. The students came in over that summer and built 12 machines for competition. After fishing for monitors from recycling, Kyhl purchased gaming versions. Last fall, the mechanical keyboards arrived.

The new room on the north side of school will hold two televisions, new furniture and 13 new machines, which can be installed once the doors arrive. Kyhl hopes to move everything in the building by April.

“It’s a huge addition for our school and our program,” Kyhl said.

Osage’s regular season ends in February. State playoffs are the first week of March. He hopes the room is ready by the middle of the spring season, which runs from March to June.

Chris Kyhl and esports room

Osage head esports coach Chris Kyhl in front of the Green Devils' new gaming room.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

