Osage esports team still practicing, competing

Many school activities have had to be canceled due to the new coronavirus, but one program at Osage High School still going strong is the school’s esports club. Computer science teacher Chris Kyhl started the club back in December 2018 after some students suggested he start one.
Kyhl says he knew nothing about esports when he first started, but after a little over a year and a half with the club he’s grown to love it. “It was something I knew nothing about when I agreed to do it, and very quickly it’s kind of become a passion of mine just to see our kids be successful,” says Kyhl. “We’ve been pretty dang lucky as a school our size to have the success we’ve had so far in our season with finishing second in Overwatch and right now sitting in first place in League of Legends in the entire state. We feel pretty lucky there."
The team has a record of 1-0-1 for the spring season, losing only to Bettendorf. During the spring season they play League of Legends. Super Smash Brothers and Overwatch are played in the fall.
Kyhl says that the life lessons the kids learn while playing the game are things they can take into other aspects of their lives. “(The most rewarding part) has been seeing the growth in kids and seeing that the lessons and the things we’ve worked on in esports come out in other aspects of the kids’ lives,” says Kyhl. “We had a couple kids that were really emotional and got angry very quickly. (I’ve been) really working on that with them and developing them as a whole person and not just an esports kid.”
That is part of the reason why seeing the season come to a halt due to the coronavirus has been so hard for Kyhl. “I’ve had a couple kids reach out and say ‘if we didn’t have esports going right now it’d be really hard,’” says Kyhl.
Unlike other sports the esports club has been able to keep up practices through Discord, a voice and chat app many gamers use when playing computer video games.
Osage’s esports club has been able to have matches despite the coronavirus. They had a match against St. Ansgar last week. They won 2-0.
it’s pretty much the same, you just don’t have that one on one,” says junior Andrew Thyer about the difference between practicing at school versus practicing at home during COVID-19. “Like you can’t look to your right and talk to your teammate about what went wrong or stuff like that. It’s a little bit harder to communicate sometimes, but it’s still possible.”
There was a bigger tournament scheduled for March 28. The League of Legends Invitational Tournament was going to be co-hosted by Osage and St. Ansgar, but it has since been postponed.
Thyer says the one good thing about the coronavirus canceling every other event and school is that he has more time to practice Overwatch.
“When everything was still going we had school and basketball and baseball and variety show,” says Thyer. “We had all this stuff, so it’s hard to practice. But now we have time because all that’s canceled. So it’s a lot easier now.”
