Osage esports team still practicing, competing

Many school activities have had to be canceled due to the new coronavirus, but one program at Osage High School still going strong is the school’s esports club. Computer science teacher Chris Kyhl started the club back in December 2018 after some students suggested he start one.

Kyhl says he knew nothing about esports when he first started, but after a little over a year and a half with the club he’s grown to love it. “It was something I knew nothing about when I agreed to do it, and very quickly it’s kind of become a passion of mine just to see our kids be successful,” says Kyhl. “We’ve been pretty dang lucky as a school our size to have the success we’ve had so far in our season with finishing second in Overwatch and right now sitting in first place in League of Legends in the entire state. We feel pretty lucky there."

The team has a record of 1-0-1 for the spring season, losing only to Bettendorf. During the spring season they play League of Legends. Super Smash Brothers and Overwatch are played in the fall.