Osage Education Foundation delays alumni honors until April 2021

At its September board meeting, the Osage Education Foundation decided to postpone its 2020 Distinguished Alumni event to April 2021, according to an email sent to the Press News.

These are the alumni who were slated to be honored this year, but who will be next year instead.

Those being inducted into the Osage Hall of Fame are Patrick Mackin (Class of 1966), Emily Schmidt Massey (Class of 1992), Bruce E. Olson (Class of 1973), and Joyce Larson Ruehlow (Class of 1979).

Patrick Mackin (Class of 1966) – After graduating from OCHS, Mackin went on to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy with a B.S. in mathematics. He served primarily in the Navy’s nuclear propulsion program during his 20-year career, including an assignment as chief engineer on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. He also commanded a destroyer and ended his career as a Pacific Theater War Planner for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Mackin then had a 23-year career at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, where he held several positions. At the Southwest Research Institute, he was involved in the regulation of uranium mines, disposal of radioactive waste, and inspections for fire safety at commercial nuclear power plants.