Osage Eco Club becomes a family affair

“My favorite part was probably when we started the composting bins and just seeing everyone at the school take part in it also,” says Lauren.

Lauren is a senior, and while she won’t be here next year she hopes the club continues to do great things, including continuing the composting program. “I’m hoping that they can widen the composting that we’ve been doing and put it towards the greenhouse that our school will be getting,” says Lauren. “I hope that the garden goes well for them.”

Superintendent Barb Schwamman says the greenhouse parts are on school property, the school just needs the funds to start building it. She says she hopes it will be up by the start of next school year.

Osage Eco Club has some big plans for next year. Gweneth will be a senior, and will be part of the leadership for the group. Tracie says they had hoped to build a community garden on school grounds during this year’s May Term, and that might still be able to happen this summer.

“We would like to be able to figure out where we’re going to do (the garden),” says Tracie. “And we might be able to get some wildflower seed down yet this spring and start it. It might not be as much as we wanted to start with just because we won’t have as many kids possibly helping out.”