Osage Eco Club becomes a family affair

What started out as a conversation about how they could be more eco-friendly soon turned into helping create Osage’s Eco Club for Osage junior Gweneth Kofoot and one of her friends.
Gweneth soon got her sister Lauren involved. Lauren says she turned her sister’s passion into a research paper for a science class and she did the research before turning the information back over to her sister. The two sisters then turned to their mom Tracie Kofoot who is a special educations teacher in the school district for a faculty supervisor for the club.
Gweneth says this has been a learning experience for her. “It’s easy to come up with the idea but then you have to get money raised for stuff and you need help from other people to get stuff done,” says Gweneth.
The club began back in November 2019. Although their school year was cut short, the club was able to do quite a bit in about four months. The 18-member club started a composting project and so far they have composted 2,276.15 pounds of food from high school lunches.
Bins were placed in the cafeteria with students monitoring them during lunchtime and then the food was weighed before being put in the compost bin. During her eighth period every day Gweneth would mix the compost.
Before starting the compost project, the club was able to go to Decorah schools to see how they run their composting project and to see what materials they would need to be successful. They also got a Shop on State grant to help start the project.
“My favorite part was probably when we started the composting bins and just seeing everyone at the school take part in it also,” says Lauren.
Lauren is a senior, and while she won’t be here next year she hopes the club continues to do great things, including continuing the composting program. “I’m hoping that they can widen the composting that we’ve been doing and put it towards the greenhouse that our school will be getting,” says Lauren. “I hope that the garden goes well for them.”
Superintendent Barb Schwamman says the greenhouse parts are on school property, the school just needs the funds to start building it. She says she hopes it will be up by the start of next school year.
Osage Eco Club has some big plans for next year. Gweneth will be a senior, and will be part of the leadership for the group. Tracie says they had hoped to build a community garden on school grounds during this year’s May Term, and that might still be able to happen this summer.
“We would like to be able to figure out where we’re going to do (the garden),” says Tracie. “And we might be able to get some wildflower seed down yet this spring and start it. It might not be as much as we wanted to start with just because we won’t have as many kids possibly helping out.”
Gweneth says it will be a pollination garden. “It will have plants for pollinators to get their nectar off of and host plants for their babies to live on,” says Gweneth. “(There’s also) probably going to be some bird feeders and some water sources as well.”
“People from the community if they’re out on a walk they can stop and see the natural habitat,” says Tracie. “We want to keep it (to) plants that are native to Iowa, and then we would have plaques with descriptions on them and everything.”
Tracie says she is also looking forward to including Lincoln Elementary in Eco Club in the future. “We want to start involving Lincoln (Elementary) a little bit and composting their food as well,” says Tracie. “(…) It’s a good thing for the kids to help with and start learning about.”
“It’s really nice to see how willing people are to help with Eco Club; our administration has been really wiling,” says Gweneth. “I think it just shows how much we can do if we just try to do more eco-friendly things.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
