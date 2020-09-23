Osage couple operates woodworking biz out of their home

Lance builds the pieces of furniture and Michelle, who also works as a nurse, finishes them.

Lance, who grew up in Marble Rock and has lived in Osage for the past 25 years, has been into building things out of wood for most of his life.

Both his father and grandfather did woodworking, and he learned more in shop classes during high school.

However, he didn’t consider opening his own shop until his two sons got married about a month apart from each other and wanted him to build things for their weddings.

The Bushbaums try to get as much local wood as they can for their business. Spahn and Rose in Osage supplies most of their needs, but they get some hardwoods from Preston, Minn.

The couple also gets their paint from area vendors, such as Sherwin-Williams in Charles City and Diamond Vogel in Mason City.

Both those businesses deliver paint directly to their door.

“That helps tremendously,” Lance said. “We aren’t running after stuff.”

The Bushbaums have received furniture orders from Wisconsin, northern Minnesota and the Ozarks.