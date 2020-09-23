Osage couple operates woodworking biz out of their home

Lance and Michelle Bushbaum’s woodworking business, which they started out of their home in Osage a year and a half ago, has taken off mainly through word of mouth and repeat customers.
The couple has a Facebook page for Big Blue Barn Woodworking for taking orders.
When they do post an ad on Facebook, business “goes crazy and then we can’t keep up,” Lance said.
Customers say they like the custom work the shop does, according to the Bushbaums.
“We don’t build things and try to peddle them,” Lance said. “A lot of people just send us a picture and then we build something.”
Most of the photos customers send them come from internet sites such as Pinterest or Wayfair. Customers send the specific dimensions they want along with the pictures.
Big Blue Barn Woodworking has done tables and chairs, cabinets, beds, TV stands and “pretty much whatever they (customers) want,” Lance said.
One unique request was for a wooden candy cart resembling a popcorn cart.
Lance said the wedding planner who ordered it said the only other place she could get something like that built was in the Ukraine.
After the Bushbaums finished the cart, “She seemed pretty pleased with it,” Lance said.
Lance builds the pieces of furniture and Michelle, who also works as a nurse, finishes them.
Lance, who grew up in Marble Rock and has lived in Osage for the past 25 years, has been into building things out of wood for most of his life.
Both his father and grandfather did woodworking, and he learned more in shop classes during high school.
However, he didn’t consider opening his own shop until his two sons got married about a month apart from each other and wanted him to build things for their weddings.
The Bushbaums try to get as much local wood as they can for their business. Spahn and Rose in Osage supplies most of their needs, but they get some hardwoods from Preston, Minn.
The couple also gets their paint from area vendors, such as Sherwin-Williams in Charles City and Diamond Vogel in Mason City.
Both those businesses deliver paint directly to their door.
“That helps tremendously,” Lance said. “We aren’t running after stuff.”
The Bushbaums have received furniture orders from Wisconsin, northern Minnesota and the Ozarks.
Lance said he doesn’t want anyone to have to wait a long time for an order to be finished, so he tries to keep the turnaround time short.
Unless it’s a big project, he and Michelle can finish an order in three days to a week once they start it.
The couple tries to finish four or five orders a week.
Customers drive to their house to pick up their completed furniture about 85 percent of the time, according to Lance. The Bushbaums deliver the rest.
Lance has so much work to do for customers that he has trouble getting woodworking projects done for his own home.
“It’s a good problem to have,” he said.
