Sexual Assault Walk 2

Osage councilman Kurt Elliott reads the official Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

OSAGE | City Councilman Kurt Elliott, who died on Feb. 14, is remembered for his kindness and generosity, as well as his common-sense approach to the issues. 

"Kurt was one of those guys who if you had a problem would help you in any way he could," said Osage Mayor Steve Cooper. "He was just a very likable person." 

Elliott, 59, who was elected to the council in 2007, graduated from Osage High School in 1977. 

He worked at O’Connor’s Standard Station and as a jailer with the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office before becoming maintenance supervisor at the Faith Lutheran Home.

As a councilman Elliott listened to the residents and used common sense when it was time to make a decision, according to Cooper. 

Elliott served on the city finance and personnel committees. 

"He didn't micromanage," Cooper said. "He let people do their jobs and he was there to support them." 

Elliott, who was a motorcycle enthusiast, had lots of friends, according to Cooper. He said the residents at Faith Lutheran Home loved him. 

Cooper said Elliott had heart issues in the past, but his death was unexpected. 

"He's going to be missed," he said. "He touched a lot of lives."

