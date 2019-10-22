The Osage City Council Monday approved the second reading of an ordinance that would raise the solid waste/recycling fee by $2 a month to help cover the increased cost of recycling.
The council could have chosen to waive the third reading and adopt the ordinance, but decided against it. Instead, the third reading will be held at the next council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at City Hall.
City residents are currently being charged $7.50 per month for solid waste and recycling.
Holt and Sons Sanitation of Mason City picks up garbage and recycling for Osage residents.
You have free articles remaining.
The city is proposing the fee increase because the company is no longer receiving rebates to take recyclables to Mason City Recycling and are now paying that costs themselves, according to Councilwoman Judy Voaklander.
She said raising the solid waste/recycling fee to $9.50 wouldn't mean Holt and Sons would get the entire $2 increase per household.
Voaklander noted $6.10 of the $7.50 rate currently charged per household for solid waste and recycling goes to Holt and Sons, while the remaining $1.40 goes to the city to pay the fees for the county dump site west of town where residents can take yard waste at no cost; do the city-wide clean-up every three years; pick up leaves in the fall from people's yards; and pick up fallen tree branches after storms.
For the complete story, read the Oct. 29 Mitchell County Press-News in print or online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.