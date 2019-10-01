{{featured_button_text}}
Tres Amigos lot

A new building for Tres Amigos Mexican restaurant will be built on this vacant lot in the 600 block of Chase Street in Osage.

 MARY PIEPER mary.pieper@globegazette.com

The Osage City Council has approved a $10,000 commercial loan for Tres Amigos restaurant, which is moving downtown. 

The Mexican eatery currently is located in a leased building at 201 Plaza Lane on the east side of Osage. 

Restaurant owner Cornelio Cibrian plans to have a building constructed in the 600 block of Chase Street as a new home for Tres Amigos.  

Last month the city agreed to a property exchange in which two adjoining lots Cibrian owns in the 1200 block of Main Street were swapped for land the city owns on Chase Street.   

Cibrian hopes to open the new Tres Amigos restaurant in the spring.  

The city council approved the loan at its Sept. 23 meeting. 

Councilwoman Judy Voaklander said she's heard nothing but positive things about Tres Amigos moving downtown. 

The new location for Tres Amigos is within the city's urban renewal area, which would make it eligible for Osage's Main Street Loan program.

However, city officials decided to use commercial loan money instead because there's more funds available in that program. 

City Clerk Cathy Penney said there's currently only one other community loan currently active in Osage. 

