{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage City Council Monday approved a $10,000 commercial loan for Tres Amigos restaurant, which is moving downtown. 

The Mexican eatery currently is located in a leased building at 201 Plaza Lane on the east side of Osage. 

Tres Amigos to move to downtown Osage through property exchange with city

Restaurant owner Cornelio Cibrian plans to have a building constructed in the 600 block of Chase Street as a new home for Tres Amigos.  

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Last month the city agreed to a property exchange in which two adjoining lots Cibrian owns in the 1200 block of Main Street were swapped for land the city owns on Chase Street.   

Cibrian hopes to open the new Tres Amigos restaurant in the spring.  

To read the complete story, see the Oct. 1 edition of the Press-News, either in print or online. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments