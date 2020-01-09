Osage council discusses splash pad, Census, and hiring police officer

Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson representing the Osage Police Department at the Jan. 6 Osage City Council Meeting, asked the council to approve a measure so the Police Department could offer a position to an unnamed candidate.
“He is trained, tested and has two years of experience. We want to offer him the position, but we don’t want to give out the name in case he turns down the offer. I think he would be a good fit for the community,” said Johnson. The council approved the request.
Johnson also reported the fiber-optics installation between the court house, sheriff’s office and police station is nearing completion. This will allow the sheriff’s office, police station, and court house to have the same information simultaneously should a crisis arise.
City Works Director Jerry Dunlay, stated that he has been looking into the cost of a new city sweeper. The 20-year-old sweeper the city now operates has some mechanical issues. Dunlay stated that a new machine would cost nearly $220,000.
Dunlay provided the council with a view of the new GPS survey mapping of the city’s water lines and shut offs, sewer lines, and fire hydrants. The mapping produced by Midland GIS Services allows city workers to quickly locate mains and shut offs by phone, should a leak occur.
“Sometimes we have spent hours looking for a water shut off when there is snow on the ground,” said Public Works Superintendent Craig Rolfs. “With this new system you can use your phone and locate a shut off in minutes.”
You have free articles remaining.
City Clerk Cathy Penney told the council that information for the 2020 US Census, which is to be held in April, and is vital to the city, because most state and federal funding depends on an accurate count of the town’s population. Not counting a few people could cost the city a considerable amount of money.
During the meeting, the Osage Senior Center, was given a $5,000 grant for the year 2020.
Mayor Steve Cooper also opened a discussion on developing a splash pad.
“I have a lot of people contact me to put in a splash pad at City Park. Someone asked if we could resurface the area around the playground equipment,” said Cooper who stated a new splash pad would probably be located near the playground equipment and the use of wood chips or other degradable ground coverings around playground equipment would not be compatible with water.
“We first need to get a committee together and develop a plan before we can approach any funding,” said Cooper who will appoint a committee to investigate costs and other matters surrounding such a project.
Fire Chief Kurt Angell submitted his 2019 report for the fire department's activity. The volunteer department answered 50 calls, 14 in the city and 36 in the country. Among the calls for assistance were 13 calls for car wrecks, 4 city and 3 rural fires, and six grass fires.
The next council meeting will be held on Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Osage City Hall. At that time a public hearing on the continuation of Verizon’s lease of city property, and water tower space for antennas will be held.