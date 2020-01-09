Osage council discusses splash pad, Census, and hiring police officer

Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson representing the Osage Police Department at the Jan. 6 Osage City Council Meeting, asked the council to approve a measure so the Police Department could offer a position to an unnamed candidate.

“He is trained, tested and has two years of experience. We want to offer him the position, but we don’t want to give out the name in case he turns down the offer. I think he would be a good fit for the community,” said Johnson. The council approved the request.

Johnson also reported the fiber-optics installation between the court house, sheriff’s office and police station is nearing completion. This will allow the sheriff’s office, police station, and court house to have the same information simultaneously should a crisis arise.

City Works Director Jerry Dunlay, stated that he has been looking into the cost of a new city sweeper. The 20-year-old sweeper the city now operates has some mechanical issues. Dunlay stated that a new machine would cost nearly $220,000.

Dunlay provided the council with a view of the new GPS survey mapping of the city’s water lines and shut offs, sewer lines, and fire hydrants. The mapping produced by Midland GIS Services allows city workers to quickly locate mains and shut offs by phone, should a leak occur.