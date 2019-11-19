{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Cooperative Elevator donation

Osage Coop Elevator Manager Gayle Melcher (left) presents Fire Chief Kurt Angell a $6,000 check, with Coop employees Dalton Wright and Glen Barker look on. Wright and Barker are also volunteer firemen. (missing - Glen Barker) 

 STEVEN THOMPSON THE PRESS-NEWS

The Osage Cooperative Elevator donated $6,000 to the Osage Fire Department.

The gift was made possible by matching gifts from the Land O Lakes Foundation and Co Bank’s “Sharing Success” charitable contributions. Land O Lakes and Co Bank are regional cooperatives which the Osage Cooperative Elevator conducts business.

“Osage Coop is proud three of their employees are members of the Osage Fire Department,” said Gayle Melcher, Osage Cooperative Elevator manager. “They are Glen Barker, Coop’s feed department manager, Jason Herrick, propane/service employee and Dalton Wright, truck driver.”

“Osage Cooperative Elevator is one of seven single location Coops located in the State of Iowa and is proud to give back to the community,” Melcher said.

The donation will be used to purchase radios and pagers for the department. 

