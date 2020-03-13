Osage Cooperative Elevator celebrates 75th anniversary

Also as part of Melcher’s manager's report he announced his retirement after 12 years at the Osage Elevator. Melcher spoke highly of the employees and board members of the elevator, and thanked them and his family, along with the customers, for their support and assistance over the years.

After the business was taken care of, the evening’s speaker, former Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns addressed the audience. Johanns is also a former U.S. senator, former governor of Nebraska, and a native of New Haven.

His speech included the challenges of feeding the world and the fact that our current population is 7.7 billion, and by 2050 the population is expected to reach 9.7 billion people, with approximately 70% of those people living in cities. There is a huge lack of protein in many countries, according to the research Johanns has been involved in. In order to reach the needs of the growing population Johanns says we need research and development.

“Science and technology is going to get us what we need to feed the world,” Johanns stated. He also added that “remarkable things are happening in agriculture” and concluded with a “Thank you” to the people in the agricultural industry, “I appreciate what farmers and ranchers do every day."

