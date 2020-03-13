Osage Cooperative Elevator celebrates 75th anniversary

In honor of the Osage Cooperative Elevator’s 75th Anniversary, Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed March 9 Osage Cooperative Elevator Day, announced at the annual meeting to the more than 350 members and guests in attendance.
The 75th Annual meeting of the Osage Cooperative Elevator began with an invocation by the Rev. Father Raymond Burkle, followed by a smoked prime rib supper served by volunteers at Sacred Heart Church in the church hall. Scott Niess, president of the board, called the meeting to order, followed by manager Gayle Melcher who introduced the guests, directors, and employees of the co-op.
Feb. 13, 1945, was the first day of business at the Osage Co-Op Elevator, the start of an iconic part of the city of Osage. In the beginning, the co-op sold coal, fencing supplies, corn, and feed. Three quarters of a century later it is one of only seven single location Co-ops in Iowa. "The Osage Cooperative Elevator is providing what the members need,” says Melcher. He added “those needs are met with very skilled people that operate the equipment and facility.”
The elevator has a seven-member board of directors and employs 35 full-time and six part-time people who run the equipment shop, state-of-the-art chemical mixing plant, feed warehouse, fertilizer plant, and feed mill that grinds 440 tons of feed per day. Other services include delivery and application, LP tank filling station and delivery, and 6 million bushels of grain storage is available on site.
Also as part of Melcher’s manager's report he announced his retirement after 12 years at the Osage Elevator. Melcher spoke highly of the employees and board members of the elevator, and thanked them and his family, along with the customers, for their support and assistance over the years.
After the business was taken care of, the evening’s speaker, former Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns addressed the audience. Johanns is also a former U.S. senator, former governor of Nebraska, and a native of New Haven.
His speech included the challenges of feeding the world and the fact that our current population is 7.7 billion, and by 2050 the population is expected to reach 9.7 billion people, with approximately 70% of those people living in cities. There is a huge lack of protein in many countries, according to the research Johanns has been involved in. In order to reach the needs of the growing population Johanns says we need research and development.
“Science and technology is going to get us what we need to feed the world,” Johanns stated. He also added that “remarkable things are happening in agriculture” and concluded with a “Thank you” to the people in the agricultural industry, “I appreciate what farmers and ranchers do every day."