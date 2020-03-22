Osage community school district to provide meals to students during school break

Many students rely on the breakfast and lunch meals they’re served during the school day. That’s why during this month-long halt to classes due to the coronavirus Osage Community Schools applied for a waiver from the USDA that would allow them to provide any families that would need it free meals.

According to Barb Schwamman, Osage’s superintendent, the meal packages would include a milk carton and a breakfast meal, and a brown paper bag with a lunch meal and another milk carton.

After Gov. Kim Reynold’s recommendation on March 16 that all Iowa schools close down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 plans were put into motion to provide the free lunch service. According to Schwamman, the district applied to the waiver on Monday, the first day it was available. A survey was then sent out to families to find out who would be interested in the free lunches or a daycare program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The district is still collecting data to find out who wants the meals and where those meals should be able to be picked up. Schwamman mentioned that some school districts are actually looking at doing door-to-door delivery based on bus routes.