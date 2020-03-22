Osage community school district to provide meals to students during school break

Many students rely on the breakfast and lunch meals they’re served during the school day. That’s why during this month-long halt to classes due to the coronavirus Osage Community Schools applied for a waiver from the USDA that would allow them to provide any families that would need it free meals.
According to Barb Schwamman, Osage’s superintendent, the meal packages would include a milk carton and a breakfast meal, and a brown paper bag with a lunch meal and another milk carton.
After Gov. Kim Reynold’s recommendation on March 16 that all Iowa schools close down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 plans were put into motion to provide the free lunch service. According to Schwamman, the district applied to the waiver on Monday, the first day it was available. A survey was then sent out to families to find out who would be interested in the free lunches or a daycare program.
You have free articles remaining.
The district is still collecting data to find out who wants the meals and where those meals should be able to be picked up. Schwamman mentioned that some school districts are actually looking at doing door-to-door delivery based on bus routes.
“It’s a very fluid and dynamic situation, but we’re thankful for the USDA grant,” says Schwamman. “Many communities have been doing this for a long time. I’ve lived in communities where they’ve had summer meal programs for anyone. That’s the important piece of this, it doesn’t matter what your socioeconomic status is, any child birth through 18 qualifies for this.”
Schwamman expressed concern that some families won’t know that they’re qualified for this program. She noted that even families who have children who aren’t in school yet qualify.
How the meals will be distributed is something that is still being figured out. Schwamman believes picking up meals outside the school might work best, and it would cut down on the amount of people who would be coming in and out of the school.
More information will become available once the waiver gets accepted. Parents will be notified.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134