Osage Community School District reflects on continuous learning

During the May 18 Osage Community School District school board meeting, the main topic of discussion was how families of the district felt the continuous learning response to the coronavirus was handled. Curriculum Director Angela Rowan sent out a survey to families on May 15, and she reviewed the responses at the meeting.
Sixty-three families with 309 students responded to the survey Rowan sent out. The majority of the families who responded had either one or two school-aged children. Ninety-five percent of the families who responded had internet access that allowed the students to access the Zoom meetings their teachers held.
According to the survey, 70% of the students participated in the Zoom meetings at least once a week. 75% of the parents said their students worked on school work for zero to two hours a day. 65% of the parents said they felt like they had enough contact with their child’s teacher during this period of continuous learning, while 17% said they did not.
72.4% of the parents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the district’s continuous learning.
The parents were also asked if they felt as if too much was asked of either the parents or the students. 19 of the 163 said they felt too much was asked of the parents, while 4 of the 163 thought too much was asked of the students.
Students and parents also provided written responses about how they felt during the continuous learning. Students gave shout outs to teachers they thought did a great job, and they also mentioned the problems they saw with the program.
All of this data will be used by the school district to reflect on how this unprecedented spring semester went, and also what to do if something like this needs to happen again.
As of right now, it is unclear what the fall semester will look like. Osage Community School District's Superintendent Barb Schwamman says more discussion on the fall’s possibilities will take place after Memorial Day. The state has said a decision needs to be made by July.
Another topic of discussion at the meeting was the social worker agreement the district is in with the West Fork, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and Clear Lake school districts. One social worker is split between the five districts. The 2020-2021 school year will be the second year the district is involved in this agreement.
Schwamman explained that the deal is continuing because the decision had to be made quickly due to the coronavirus. She explained that having one social worker for five districts has been cost-effective because the districts can split the price five ways.
According to Schwamman, the social worker is only working with the kids with the highest needs, which means that they’re able to keep up a consistent schedule because they’re not meeting with every student in the district, only a small handful in each grade. A schedule has been put in place dictating where the social worker is on what day. The social worker is even able to do calls in the summer.
The school board also reviewed the milk, bread, and fuel bids for the upcoming school year. Schwamman expressed her concern that the district hasn’t been seeing as many bids as they have in the past.
“I’m worried that one year I’m going to come to you and say ‘we don’t have any bids,’” Schwamman says.
But that didn’t happen this year. Anderson Erickson will still supply the district’s milk. The bread for next year will be provided by Pan-O-Gold Baking Co. based out of Minnesota. The fuel will be supplied by AgVantage FS, a company in Waverly, Iowa.
The board decided to table the code of conduct. Board President Rick Slettin and Board Director Todd Frien volunteered to be a part of the code of conduct committee. This committee has been meeting for several months now, and is comprised of the district’s athletic director Michael Henson, the high school principal Tim Hejhal, coaches, parents, and now two board members.
The code of conduct will be discussed at the next board meeting on June 15.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!