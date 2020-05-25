Osage Community School District reflects on continuous learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During the May 18 Osage Community School District school board meeting, the main topic of discussion was how families of the district felt the continuous learning response to the coronavirus was handled. Curriculum Director Angela Rowan sent out a survey to families on May 15, and she reviewed the responses at the meeting.

Sixty-three families with 309 students responded to the survey Rowan sent out. The majority of the families who responded had either one or two school-aged children. Ninety-five percent of the families who responded had internet access that allowed the students to access the Zoom meetings their teachers held.

According to the survey, 70% of the students participated in the Zoom meetings at least once a week. 75% of the parents said their students worked on school work for zero to two hours a day. 65% of the parents said they felt like they had enough contact with their child’s teacher during this period of continuous learning, while 17% said they did not.

72.4% of the parents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the district’s continuous learning.

The parents were also asked if they felt as if too much was asked of either the parents or the students. 19 of the 163 said they felt too much was asked of the parents, while 4 of the 163 thought too much was asked of the students.