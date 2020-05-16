Osage Community School District donates meals through Taste.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Taste. has been donating meals to Osage community members for about two months, and now the Osage School District has lent its helping hand as well.

“A lot of us are trying to find ways to help out our community,” says Osage’s Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “The community of Osage has been wonderful to the school district, it’s evident anytime we’ve made the state tournament or any time we have a need, we just have to put it out there and ask of our community and they help us (…).”

On April 16 Schwamman sent an email to all the staff in the district announcing that the district’s effort to raise money to donate meals was successful. The "Osage Community Schools Staff Gives Green Back" goal was to raise $800, and Schwamman said they doubled that goal, ending with $1,510 raised.

All of the money was raised by Osage staff, including paraeducators, cooks, secretaries, teachers and administration.

Donna Wagner is a special education teacher at the high school and she is one of the people who donated.