Osage Community School District donates meals through Taste.

Taste. has been donating meals to Osage community members for about two months, and now the Osage School District has lent its helping hand as well.
“A lot of us are trying to find ways to help out our community,” says Osage’s Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “The community of Osage has been wonderful to the school district, it’s evident anytime we’ve made the state tournament or any time we have a need, we just have to put it out there and ask of our community and they help us (…).”
On April 16 Schwamman sent an email to all the staff in the district announcing that the district’s effort to raise money to donate meals was successful. The "Osage Community Schools Staff Gives Green Back" goal was to raise $800, and Schwamman said they doubled that goal, ending with $1,510 raised.
All of the money was raised by Osage staff, including paraeducators, cooks, secretaries, teachers and administration.
Donna Wagner is a special education teacher at the high school and she is one of the people who donated.
“I’m in the higher risk category if I get COVID-19, so this was my way of being able to participate in something that the school was doing,” says Wagner. “I feel kind of guilty not being able to help out as much as I normally would, so this is a good way for me to do it.”
According to Jess Baldus, one of the co-owners of the restaurant, it costs $400 for the restaurant to make a meal for the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC) and they don’t use the money to pay themselves for making the meals. The extra money the school raised allowed for Taste. to make more meals for other people in the community.
The school’s donation provided meals to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the Osage Police Department, Mitchell County Public Health, and the MCRHC.
Schwamman says the district is looking to have another donation period in the future.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
