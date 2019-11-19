A feeling of excitement and anticipation could be felt in the air on Friday, Nov. 8, at Osage Community Schools.
Hundreds of community members, faculty, staff and students had gathered in the high school’s new entry area to celebrate the ribbon cutting and to participate in tours of the new and remodeled areas of the Osage Community Schools Middle School and High School building.
The ceremony was held in the common area in front of a wall collage filled with photos of students and, of course, kelly green accents.
The celebration began with words of gratitude for all in attendance from Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman. She reflected on the tremendous amount of time and effort put into the project by the school board, faculty, staff, administration, architects, construction crews, community members and the Build Our Future committee. “The collection of their time, talents, and expertise made the project a success,” she said.
“We would also like to thank everyone for their patience throughout this project” school board member Todd Frein added with a smile.
Students counted down to the cutting of the ribbon, by Schwamman, which was followed by cheers and applause. With maps in hand, those in attendance began to tour the new and remodeled areas of the building. Faculty and staff were tour guides. Refreshments were served in the new cafeteria.
Visitors will find the building’s new entrance doors lead into new administration offices, allowing for a more streamlined and secure process for visitor registration. Along with high school and superintendent offices, a board room and extra meeting room are also located in the administration office area.
Just outside the new offices, a spacious common area leads into the new gymnasium (scheduled to open in December) and continue on to a new cafeteria and kitchen.
Both high school and middle school students will use the cafeteria, which includes counters for charging computers, an outdoor sitting area and newly upgraded restrooms. This space also has a new concession stand and a family restroom, making the space a great gathering place for events and meetings.
The tour continued through the two new locker rooms, three new special education rooms (formerly the high school offices and guidance office) and then onto the new science classrooms. Originally four small rooms, the science rooms were remodeled into two rooms with lecture and lab capabilities in each, a superior learning environment.
Tours went all the way into the middle school end of the building to the new music suite. Both high school and middle school band and choir classes and practices take place in this area. With safety as one of the driving forces of this project, the suite is also the tornado safe room, which was already earlier this fall.
Monday, November 11 was an historic day, the first of many mornings students will enter through the new doors of Osage Community School, a project accomplished with dedication, patience and a lot of hard work for the future of the Osage community and its school district.
