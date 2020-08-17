Osage City Council discusses action on sanitation issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the hour-long Osage City Council meeting on Monday evening, one topic garnered a little more conversation than the rest: Sanitation. More specifically, what the city could do to correct its current sanitation issues.

Midway through the meeting, First Ward Councilwoman Judy Voaklander informed her fellow members that, in recent weeks, the city was getting "a very excessive amount of calls" from residents about trash not being collected by provider Holt Services out of Mason City. At-large Councilwoman Darla Olson added that she had gotten calls herself about broken glass left in front of homes while Second Ward Councilman Rick Bodensteiner said he'd heard there was more than one day of trash not making it out to the landfill.

Based on the accounts from Voaklander, the issue isn't new.

Even back to January, the city had committee meetings where this topic dominated the conversation. After the meeting wrapped, Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay confirmed that the problem itself has been going on further back than that but it's been a steady decline to the present. So when the trend was still downward in July, the committee began seriously considering more aggressive action.

"The committee met again and we just decided we’d had enough," Voaklander said.