Osage City Council discusses action on sanitation issues

During the hour-long Osage City Council meeting on Monday evening, one topic garnered a little more conversation than the rest: Sanitation. More specifically, what the city could do to correct its current sanitation issues.
Midway through the meeting, First Ward Councilwoman Judy Voaklander informed her fellow members that, in recent weeks, the city was getting "a very excessive amount of calls" from residents about trash not being collected by provider Holt Services out of Mason City. At-large Councilwoman Darla Olson added that she had gotten calls herself about broken glass left in front of homes while Second Ward Councilman Rick Bodensteiner said he'd heard there was more than one day of trash not making it out to the landfill.
Based on the accounts from Voaklander, the issue isn't new.
Even back to January, the city had committee meetings where this topic dominated the conversation. After the meeting wrapped, Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay confirmed that the problem itself has been going on further back than that but it's been a steady decline to the present. So when the trend was still downward in July, the committee began seriously considering more aggressive action.
"The committee met again and we just decided we’d had enough," Voaklander said.
One route the council discussed with Osage City Attorney Brian McPhail is terminating the contract, which is in year three of five with Holt, because of a failure to live up to the agreement. Such a move couldn't happen automatically, as the city would first have to give Holt 30 days to remedy "systemic problems." If that doesn't happen, McPhail said that the contract could then be considered null and void.
But such a drastic action would mean the city would need to find a new permanent sanitation provider which doesn't just happen over night. It takes time.
"The bottom line is our residents are paying money for a service they’re not getting," Voaklander said.
To begin bringing that service back in line, the city will first formally send a letter to Holt asking the business to take corrective action.
Though sanitation ruled the night, it wasn't the only utility matter the council had to consider. It also approved contracts related to wastewater and well water improvements.
The costliest part of the project to construct a new sludge storage tank is the $1,059,190 to Henkel Construction for a blower building. The other component of the project is a sludge storage tank itself. Though the bid for that was less pricey than the bid for a blower building, the contract still comes out to $724,000 for Great Plains Structures.
As for the well water, the costliest item is the water tower which had a low bid of $1,730,000 from Gerard Tank and Steel out of Concordia, Kansas. Along with that, $324,145 to Cahoy Pump Service from Sumner, Iowa, for a new well and a bid of $392,295 from Henkel for a new well house.
According to Tom Madden, a project engineer for the SEH architecture group, the wastewater work won't begin until at least Oct. 15 while the well water projects would wrap by 2022 at the latest. ""The water tower guys are usually the longest leadtime," he said at a meeting in early August.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!