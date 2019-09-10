Though the Osage City Council has not chosen a site for a new city well or water tower, council members have approved an agreement with SEH for up to $85,000 for professional services, which will lead to the construction phase of the project.
Approval was given to SEH, of Mason, during the Monday, Sept. 9 meeting of the Osage City Council.
While the engineering work moves ahead, the council continues to look at options as to where the new well and tower will be located in the city’s Fourth Ward.
Among the suggested sites was land located between RR Donnelly and LSC Communications (Tops) and the old softball diamond located on Heritage Drive.
The council also entered into three other discussions, but took no actions in those matters.
One topic was in regards to partnering with OMU to erect a permanent LED sign on the corner of Seventh Street and Chestnut. The sign would be used for posting local community events. The council opted to temporarily table the issue. “It’s something we need to discuss further,” Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said.
A purposed ordinance to make the newly paved alley between the Baptist Church and the Cedar Valley Seminary, a one-way alley, was also set aside after a lengthy discussion. Several council members said making the alley one-way could create a problem for residents trying to access some of the garages located on the alley. Jerry Dunlay, city works directors, said perhaps it would be best to wait for another year and then revisit the issue.
A first reading of a food truck ordinance was also abandoned. Though city council members said they are not opposed to food trucks, council members said they are concerned for the current brick and mortar restaurant owners in the town, recognizing they are current tax payers. It was recommended further research go into the matter.
The council did approve $10,500 for the restoration of cemented areas on the Harry Cook Trail that have been damaged by recent rains. City Clerk Cathy Penney said the city has applied for FEMA financial assistance for the Sugar Creek cement crossing, which has been damaged by flooding. If approved, FEMA would pay for three-fourths of the restoration of the Sugar Creek Crossing.
Councilman Rick Bodensteiner said he would like to see the Harry Cook Trail hard-surfaced over a period of time. “I would like to see the Harry Cook Trail upgraded,” Cooper said, “and I would like to see a long-term plan for Spring Park, so it would be utilized better.”
