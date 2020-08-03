Osage City Council considers more than $4 million in improvements

As far a timeline on the project, Madden told the council that they could expect to see a new blower building and sludge storage tank by the end of 2021. When unanimously approving the project, Councilman Ross Grafft thanked Madden for all of the time and effort put in to see it through.

"Thank you for your work on that, that’s been a long time getting here."

In addition to the wastewater treatment, the council also considered bid contracts for improvements related to well water. Of the interrelated contracts, the costliest item is the water tower which had a low bid of $1,730,000 from Gerard Tank and Steel out of Concordia, Kansas.

Along with that, council considered a bid of $324,145 to Cahoy Pump Service from Sumner, Iowa, for a new well and a bid of $392,295 from Henkel for a new well house. The Cahoy bid was the lowest of three while the Henkel bid came in lower than one from Blazek Corporation.

According to Madden, the project should finish sometime in 2022 with the water tower likely taking the longest time.

"The water tower guys are usually the longest leadtime," he said.

