Osage city council approves sale of lots during special meeting

On June 1, the Osage City Council held a special, online public hearing to consider the sale of five lots located on Chase Street between 14th Street and the Plaza.

Because the council had already voted to hold their regular June meetings on June 8 and June 22, a special meeting for the public hearing had been requested by perspective buyer Lynn Hemann at the May 18 meeting. He stated in May that if he purchased the property he needed to file some paperwork with the state before the regular June 8 meeting. A public hearing is required when the city seeks to sell property.

During the hearing, Councilor Judy Voaklander raised several questions about the sale.

“Why are we doing this so quickly and not advertising it?” asked Voaklander. It was noted that the notice for the public hearing had been posted in the paper, so the public had been notified.

“A person approached me and was concerned about advertisement. I think in the future we need to put a sign on property to be sold by the city,” said Councilor Darla Olson.

Councilor Ross Grafft added, “We need to be as open and transparent as we can be.”