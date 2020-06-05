Osage city council approves sale of lots during special meeting

On June 1, the Osage City Council held a special, online public hearing to consider the sale of five lots located on Chase Street between 14th Street and the Plaza.
Because the council had already voted to hold their regular June meetings on June 8 and June 22, a special meeting for the public hearing had been requested by perspective buyer Lynn Hemann at the May 18 meeting. He stated in May that if he purchased the property he needed to file some paperwork with the state before the regular June 8 meeting. A public hearing is required when the city seeks to sell property.
During the hearing, Councilor Judy Voaklander raised several questions about the sale.
“Why are we doing this so quickly and not advertising it?” asked Voaklander. It was noted that the notice for the public hearing had been posted in the paper, so the public had been notified.
“A person approached me and was concerned about advertisement. I think in the future we need to put a sign on property to be sold by the city,” said Councilor Darla Olson.
Councilor Ross Grafft added, “We need to be as open and transparent as we can be.”
Another question surrounded the cost of the five lots, which were to be sold for $8,000 per lot. Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay reminded the council that along with the initial cost of the lots, the buyer also has to agree to pay a $3,000 sewer hookup fee for each lot. He also noted that the lots are currently located on an asphalt road, and owners of the lots will have to pay for paving the street someday.
“In another situation you could have a developer you don’t know,” said Ron Fiscus of Planscape, who reminded the council that Hemann had been good to work with in the past.
“It’s nice to have a creditable contractor to work with,” added Mayor Steve Cooper.
After a lengthy discussion, the council unanimously approved the sale of the property and a development agreement with L. R. Builders of Osage.
In the agreement, Hemann will take possession of the property on Jan. 4, 2021, and start developing the lots by July 4, 2021. He also agrees to a January 2023 completion date for the development project.
Deputy City Clerk Kathie Blake, who is a board member of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, told the City Council that the chamber is still exploring options for the July 4 celebration. She also stated that the June Friday Night Out event has been postponed, but July and August Friday Night Out Events are still scheduled.
