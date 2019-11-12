Osage residents paying for the most recent street projects will soon a four percent decrease in their estimated assessments do to a cost savings of $175,000.
Osage City Council members voted for the reduction following a report of the savings, from Mike Danburg, of SEH, and the city’s public works committee.
Final assessments will be mailed to property owners by November 12, with payment due by December 12. Property owners who don’t pay the assessment by December 12 will have the option to pay the assessment over 10 years at an annual interest rate of 9 percent. Those payments will be added to the borrower’s property taxes.
In another action, the Council voted to raise residential garbage rates from $7.50 per month to $9.50 per month. The $2 a month increase, which will be included in December’s utility billings, covers an increase of $1.80 for Holt Services to recoup increasing costs for recycling and 20 cents going to the city.
During the meeting, Donna Holt, with Holt Services, said the company’s trial run for weekly recycling pickup had not been a success and if weekly recycling didn’t increase over the next month the firm would have to go back to bi-weekly pickups.
Holt said if the firm returns to bi-weekly recycling, next year’s schedule will be published in the paper. In addition she said she hoped the banks and others business would also post recycling schedules, so city residents could have access to those schedules without calling City Hall.
