Osage Chamber of Commerce makes some changes farmers market due to COVID-19

“It’s rewarding to have the product or make the product and bring it and watch the people buy it, and know that they’re satisfied with what you offered them,” says Martha.

Cindy Krause was one of those customers walking around the market, looking at the vendors’ products. She bought some tomatoes she plans to make some BLTs with. She says she’s still working at the Trinity Lutheran Church every day and getting out of the house.

“I hate (the virus); it’d be nice if it was over,” says Krause. ”There’s so many people (getting sick), like the people in the nursing homes. I’m sure they’re bored (sitting in their rooms).”

Mervin Beechy is another vendor who was at the March 14 farmers market. He says he usually goes to the St. Ansgar farmers market, but it is not currently open. He saw the Osage one was happening during its first week this year and signed up for the following week.

He says he is still selling his lettuce, eggs, and other food despite the COVID-19 pandemic to help people get access to good, quality food. He believes that good food is an important factor in having a healthy life.

“When we get healthy soil and grow crops on healthy soil, that’s what makes healthy plants, that’s what makes healthy people,” says Beechy. “With the COVID-19 (pandemic) going on, I think our best defense is eating healthy. There’s a lot of other precautions that I think are good, and a lot of people take them. But eating healthy and making sure you’re getting plants that are getting healthy soil is key.”

Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.

