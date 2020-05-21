Osage Chamber of Commerce makes some changes farmers market due to COVID-19

The sun was shining bright on Osage’s second farmers market of the year on May 14. Many people were outside enjoying the sun and walking around sampling the vendors’ wares. The Osage farmers market takes place every Thursday during the summer between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m at 114 S. Seventh St.
But just like with many events, COVID-19 forced the Osage Chamber of Commerce to make some changes to the farmers market.
Jess Baldus is one of the chamber’s board members, and she was in charge of organizing this year’s farmer markets. Baldus says she had some big plans for the farmers market to make it bigger ever before.
“Originally, I had some live music lined up and somebody selling street tacos, and a couple of other vendors,” says Baldus. “It’s kind of been a little tricky. Right now, they aren’t allowing any live music, and it’s harder to get the sales of food being made on sight.”
Baldus says she had the live music planned for the farmers market in February, so she’s a little disappointed to see that can’t happen.
One non-coronavirus change is the removal of booth fees. Instead of having vendors pay a fee, a sign was put up announcing that both vendors and customers could donate money to the Osage Chamber of Commerce's Venmo account.
Baldus says she hopes removing the booth fee will make more vendors interested in participating in the farmers market. She says she’s been looking into why more vendors haven’t been participating during normal years, and she found that a lot of them considered it too much of a time commitment.
To combat this issue, Baldus had begun gathering volunteers who could run the booths for vendors who couldn’t physically be at the farmers’ market. She was planning on recruiting some of the Ag and FFA high school students and other volunteers. But once again, COVID-19 put the brakes on that plan.
“Even some of the volunteers I had lined up are considered high risk now, so they have taken a few steps back,” says Baldus.
Baldus was operating the Osage Floral & Gifts’ booth at the farmers market on May 14 for Linda Winters, who is the only one working at her business right now due to COVID-19. She couldn’t participate in the farmers market for that reason.
For now, the chamber is asking that all farmers market attendees wear masks. This year the chamber was able to expand the farmers market to two rows of the parking lot. The vendors were asked to set up their booths six feet apart, per the CDC’s recommendation. The chamber is only allowing six vendors at each farmers market.
“The vendors themselves actually did a really good job of putting a couple more extra feet between them just for safety,” says Baldus.
She also said that the customers she’s seen have also been cooperating with the social distancing rules. “There was what I thought was a nice flow of traffic,” says Baldus. “I felt like everyone was doing a nice job of waiting until people left one stand to go to the next instead of crowding all around.”
Baldus thinks that the people who have come out to the farmers market so far this year are using it as a way to get out of their house during this time of self-quarantining and social distancing.
“I feel like a lot more people walked up here or bicycled versus driving up here and making it just a quick ‘gotta grab my stuff and go.’ It’s kind of more something to do, an experience that’s still outside,” says Baldus.
While the Chamber of Commerce has had to make some changes to how the farmers market runs, the vendors say they’re still seeing a lot of customers and that overall, things haven’t changed that much for them.
Martha and Alissa Shirk are a mother and daughter-in-law vendor team that sells flour and baked good at the farmers market. Martha has been selling baked goods at farmers markets for 18 years. She says they’ve had a lot of customers so far this year.
“We had more customers right at the start this year than we have other years because everyone’s ready to get out of the house,” says Martha. “Everyone’s ready for some good food to take home that they can serve at their own kitchen table.”
The Shirks says they’ve enjoyed coming to the farmers market because it gives them a chance to see their friends they haven’t seen in awhile, especially with COVID-19 going on. Martha also spoke of the pride she feels in selling her baked goods.
“It’s rewarding to have the product or make the product and bring it and watch the people buy it, and know that they’re satisfied with what you offered them,” says Martha.
Cindy Krause was one of those customers walking around the market, looking at the vendors’ products. She bought some tomatoes she plans to make some BLTs with. She says she’s still working at the Trinity Lutheran Church every day and getting out of the house.
“I hate (the virus); it’d be nice if it was over,” says Krause. ”There’s so many people (getting sick), like the people in the nursing homes. I’m sure they’re bored (sitting in their rooms).”
Mervin Beechy is another vendor who was at the March 14 farmers market. He says he usually goes to the St. Ansgar farmers market, but it is not currently open. He saw the Osage one was happening during its first week this year and signed up for the following week.
He says he is still selling his lettuce, eggs, and other food despite the COVID-19 pandemic to help people get access to good, quality food. He believes that good food is an important factor in having a healthy life.
“When we get healthy soil and grow crops on healthy soil, that’s what makes healthy plants, that’s what makes healthy people,” says Beechy. “With the COVID-19 (pandemic) going on, I think our best defense is eating healthy. There’s a lot of other precautions that I think are good, and a lot of people take them. But eating healthy and making sure you’re getting plants that are getting healthy soil is key.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
