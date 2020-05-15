Osage Chamber of Commerce cancels Summer Treasures Fest

After conferring with local public health officials, the Osage Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors decided to cancel Summer Treasures Fest, held the 2nd Saturday in June.
“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we feel confident this is the right decision to make right now and we will look forward to our event in 2021,” said Kati Henry, executive director for the Osage Chamber of Commerce.
The annual event is held in downtown Osage and welcomes vendors featuring antiques, vintage & re-purposed items, garden & yard art – and more.
For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.
