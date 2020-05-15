Osage Chamber of Commerce cancels Summer Treasures Fest
0 comments

Osage Chamber of Commerce cancels Summer Treasures Fest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After conferring with local public health officials, the Osage Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors decided to cancel Summer Treasures Fest, held the 2nd Saturday in June. 

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we feel confident this is the right decision to make right now and we will look forward to our event in 2021,” said Kati Henry, executive director for the Osage Chamber of Commerce.

IMG_6875.JPG

The Sixth Annual Summer Treasures Fest in 2019.

The annual event is held in downtown Osage and welcomes vendors featuring antiques, vintage & re-purposed items, garden & yard art – and more.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local Osage woman announces campaign for Iowa Senate
News

Local Osage woman announces campaign for Iowa Senate

  • Updated

Deb Scharper announced she is running for the Iowa Senate seat in District 26 on April 14. She is running as a Democrat, and will be up against Republican Senator Waylon Brown. She will be on the General Election Ballot in November.

+4
Osage seniors adapt to having their year cut short
News

Osage seniors adapt to having their year cut short

  • Updated

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday April 17 that Iowa schools would not be going back this school year, officially cutting the Class of 2020’s senior year. Students at Osage High School and their parents are all experiencing an array of emotions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News