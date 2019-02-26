Try 1 month for 99¢
Murder Mystery Dinner

OSAGE | The Osage Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Mardis Gras Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Saturday, March 9, at Taste, 715  Main Street, Osage.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with appetizers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and murder mystery at 7 p.m.

The event, a New Orleans-style meal and murder mystery, is one of the chamber's biggest fundraising events.

The cost is $50 a person, which includes appetizer, dinner, dessert and murder mystery. There is an extra charge for drinks and raffle.

Tickets may be purchased at Home Trust & Savings Bank, C US B, Taste and with Maggie at Lea Brian's Hairstyling.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments