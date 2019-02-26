OSAGE | The Osage Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Mardis Gras Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Saturday, March 9, at Taste, 715 Main Street, Osage.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with appetizers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and murder mystery at 7 p.m.
The event, a New Orleans-style meal and murder mystery, is one of the chamber's biggest fundraising events.
The cost is $50 a person, which includes appetizer, dinner, dessert and murder mystery. There is an extra charge for drinks and raffle.
Tickets may be purchased at Home Trust & Savings Bank, C US B, Taste and with Maggie at Lea Brian's Hairstyling.
