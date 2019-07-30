{{featured_button_text}}

While noted for celebrating the opening of a new business with a ribbon cutting, the Osage Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to holds its own.

On Thursday, July 18, the Osage Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and its Executive Director, Kati Henry, along with local business leaders, celebrated the the chamber's new office located at 704 Main Street in downtown Osage.

In 2017, the chamber was able to purchase a store front location due to the financial assistance of the Osage City Council.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Through the generous assistance of chamber partners and many volunteers, the chamber has not only new office space but a Welcome Center to great those visiting the City of Maples.

Also on hand for the ribbon cutting were past chamber directors, Wendy Heuton and Barb Francis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments