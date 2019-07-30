While noted for celebrating the opening of a new business with a ribbon cutting, the Osage Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to holds its own.
On Thursday, July 18, the Osage Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and its Executive Director, Kati Henry, along with local business leaders, celebrated the the chamber's new office located at 704 Main Street in downtown Osage.
In 2017, the chamber was able to purchase a store front location due to the financial assistance of the Osage City Council.
You have free articles remaining.
Through the generous assistance of chamber partners and many volunteers, the chamber has not only new office space but a Welcome Center to great those visiting the City of Maples.
Also on hand for the ribbon cutting were past chamber directors, Wendy Heuton and Barb Francis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.