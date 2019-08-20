The Osage Chamber of Commerce has an executive director again, as well as a new home downtown.
The Chamber was without a director for six months until Kati Henry returned to that role on April 15. She works out of the organization's new location at 704 Main St.
"It's amazing," said Henry.
The building is more accessible to Chamber members as well as people shopping downtown, she said.
The Chamber office was located in the basement of City Hall for 12 years.
"That was supposed to be a temporary solution," Henry said.
In 2018 the Chamber saw a 27-percent increase in membership, according to Henry.
New members included the BecMar Diner, Limestone Brewery, Debbie's Retreat Center, Osage Floral and Gifts, Cleveland Thrift, One Vision, and the Cedar Valley Seminar.
Some longtime businesses in the community that weren't Chamber members also joined last year.
Businesses from other communities such as Charles City and Mason City joined the Osage Chamber because being listed on its website helps give them more exposure, according to Henry.
The Osage Chamber distributes welcome bags to new residents that include a candle from Milkhouse Candles, as well as contact information for Chamber members that offer services they might need, such as plumbers and electricians.
"Consumers are more likely to trust a Chamber member over non-members," Henry said.
Osage is very supportive of small businesses, according to Henry.
"We are lucky that we have such great resources," she said.
Those resources include the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, which provides services for start-ups as well as existing businesses.
Henry said the Small Business Development Center has a presence in Mitchell County. Consultants from the SBDC visit every month or to so they can assist business owners in the area.
Osage Municipal Utilities is also a great resource for businesses in the community, according to Henry.
The Chamber currently is gearing up for a busy summer.
The Summer Treasures Fest will take place on June 8. During this annual event, vendors from across Iowa and southern Minnesota fill Main Street to offer food, refurbished relics, antiques, furniture and garden and yard art.
Friday Night Out events will return, with live music, free kids’ activities, food and beverages.
Bike Around Mitchell County, which begins and ends in Osage, is another Chamber summer event.
The annual Fourth of July celebration in Osage includes a parade, activities and fireworks.
Last year the Chamber took over Autumn Artistry, an annual event in September started by several businesses in town in 2000.
In 2018, 120 vendors from Iowa and Minnesota were in town for Autumn Artistry, which takes place downtown and at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
Vendors sell handcrafted gifts, homemade baked goods, artwork, furniture, harvest goods, and numerous unique finds.
The businesses that previously organized the event are still helping out. Henry said they were supportive of the Chamber taking over because Autumn Artistry is a huge undertaking.
The Chamber unveiled its umbrella program during Autumn Artistry last year as a way to keep shoppers dry on rainy days.
Chamber members purchased umbrellas – imprinted with city and business logos – to loan to shoppers during inclement weather. Once done, shoppers can drop the umbrella off at another participating business.
One of the functions of the Chamber is to promote attractions and events in Osage as well as surrounding communities such as St. Ansgar and Riceville.
Information on these events and attractions is available at the Chamber office, which also serves as a visitors center.
The Chamber office at City Hall wasn't a good place for a visitors center, but the new office is ideal because of its downtown location, according to Henry.
She said the visitors center has information on greenhouses, "which are big in this area," as well as wineries and breweries, Henry said.
It's also a place to find out about the Cedar River Complex, which houses not only a fitness center with a pool but also an historical museum and an auditorium; the Milton R. Owen Nature Center; and Spring Park, which Henry called "a hidden gem."
"There's a lot that Osage has to offer, but people don't always know where to look," she said.
