Osage cancels its 4th of July parade

After conferring with local public health officials, city leaders and local law enforcement, the Osage Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has made the decision to cancel the annual 4th of July parade, scheduled for Saturday, July 4.

Instead, the Osage Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses and residents to show off their patriotic spirit by decorating their home or business the week starting June 29. Community members are encouraged to vote for their favorite displays and Osage chamber bucks will be awarded to the top winners. Those interested in participating should contact the chamber at 641-732-3163.

“Unfortunately, this was not the outcome we had hoped for, but after many discussions, it was determined this was the best option for 2020. We want to ensure the health and safety of our community, while still providing a way for our community to show their patriotism on the day we all celebrate our independence,” said Kati Henry, executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.