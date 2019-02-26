OSAGE | Public hearings on the city's proposed 2019-20 budget and a loan agreement to pay off street improvement bonds are set for Monday, March 11.
Both hearings will take place at the beginning of the Osage City Council meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 calls for a tax levy of $13.07 per $1,000 assessed valuation on regular property and $3 for agricultural land within the city limits.
During the Feb. 19 council meeting, City Clerk Cathy Penney said the proposed property tax levy is 11 cents higher than the one for the current fiscal year.
However, she said the current levy is 46 cents lower than the one for 2017-18.
Penney said the first budget scenario she considered for 2019-20 was keeping the levy at the current level. However, that resulted in a $109,000 deficit.
She said she looked at the ending fund balance and asked herself, "is that enough to move us forward?"
"I was not 100 percent comfortable with that," Penney said.
Penney increased the property tax levy proposal by 11 cents.
She also asked each department head to reduce his or her spending request by one percent.
Penney said Councilwoman Judy Voaklander pointed out that two years ago when valuations "basically flat-lined," all the departments were asked to freeze spending but the library was the only one that complied.
Voaklander suggested now would be a good time to "pay them back for their diligence," Penney said.
Penney is proposing making an exception for the library and granting that department its full requested 2-percent spending increase. She said this will only increase the city's overall budget by $1,900.
She said Syd Heimer, the library director, wants to give raises to the students who work there because they have never received anything above minimum wage.
Penney noted other libraries in the county are paying their student employees more than the one in Osage.
When the council discussed the loan agreement, Penney said the estimated cost of the 2019 street improvements is $2.3 million.
She said there are several different scenarios as to how much the city will have to borrow to pay off the bonds.
Penney said she doesn't think the city will have to have a debt service levy during the upcoming fiscal year to start the repayment process, but she recommends approving the loan agreement just in case.
"There are so many unknowns yet," she said,
Those unknowns include when the bonds will be sold and when the street project will be completed, according to Penney.
Council vacancy
Also on March 11, the council is expected to make an appointment to fill the vacancy left by Councilman Kurt Elliott, who died on Feb. 14.
The council approved a resolution of intent to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Elliott's term, which expires at the end of this year, unless it receives a valid petition from the public to hold a special election.
That petition would have to be signed by at least 200 Osage residents who are eligible to vote, or by a number of eligible voters in the city that is equal to or greater than the number of people who voted in the last election for the at-large seat.
