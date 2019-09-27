Saturday, Sept. 28 will be the last day the Seasons Lounge and Osage Bowl will be open under the ownership of Duane and Wendy Wagner.
However, the bowling alley, sports bar and restaurant is expected to reopen under new ownership within the next month.
The sale of the business to Darren and Amanda Powers of Osage is final pending financing, according to Wendy Wagner.
"We are getting old enough to slow down, so it is nice to pass it on to someone young," she said.
The Wagners, who purchased the Osage Bowl in 1988, have continually expanded and remodeled the business over the years.
They added a restaurant, renovated the bowling center and built a sports bar addition.
To mark their last day as owners, Wagners are holding a "Cheers to 31 Years!" celebration from 3 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
For every Apple Pie shot sold during the celebration, the Wagners will donate $1 to Carson King for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital that will then be matched by Venmo and Anheuser-Busch.
The lounge and restaurant also will offer food and drink specials.
Bowling specials between 3-8 p.m. will be $1 games for kids, $2 games for adults and free shoe rental.
