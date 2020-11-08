Osage bar has new owner but stays in the family

Rusty’s Last Call has changed hands, but the Osage bar is staying in the family.
Chelsea Michels, the niece of Russell “Rusty” Michels, officially became the new owner of the tavern on Oct. 31.
“I’m excited to be here, excited to meet new people, really excited to have this new adventure,” she said.
Chelsea grew up in San Antonio but would come to Mitchell County in the summers to visit her father, Steve Michels. She said she became part of a whole new group of friends during those visits.
“I’ve always wanted to come back here, but I never had the opportunity,” she said.
When her uncle opened Rusty’s Last Call nine years ago, Chelsea – whose great-grandfather was also a bar owner -- wanted to be a part of it. However, she was still in college in Texas so it wasn’t possible.
She said she recently got into a better situation financially and Rusty was ready to sell the bar. She decided it was a perfect opportunity to come to Osage, learn about the business and see if taking it over was what she really wanted to do.
Chelsea said her uncle has been mentoring her to make sure the transition “is a nice, smooth process.”
Keeping things consistent for the customers was important for both Rusty and Chelsea.
“We don’t want it to be a huge change for them,” Chelsea said. “They are a huge part of the business, so we want to make sure it is nice and easy on them.”
One thing that will remain the same is the name of the bar.
“I want to keep it in the family and see how long it can last,” Chelsea said.
Rusty’s Last Call also will continue its Safe Ride service, which allows customers within a 10-mile radius of Osage to call for a driver to pick them up and take them home on Thursday through Saturday evenings until closing time.
The service is free, but tips are welcome.
Chelsea said the bar is getting some new Safe Ride drivers as the previous driver is no longer doing it.
Although she wants to hang onto the bar’s regular customers, Chelsea also wants to attract new ones.
One way she is doing that is being open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
She’s also started a 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. happy hour on Mondays through Fridays in addition to the late afternoon happy hour.
Chelsea wants to work with other businesses in Osage to co-sponsor events.
“I want to keep the community all working together,” she said.
