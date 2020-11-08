Osage bar has new owner but stays in the family

Rusty’s Last Call has changed hands, but the Osage bar is staying in the family.

Chelsea Michels, the niece of Russell “Rusty” Michels, officially became the new owner of the tavern on Oct. 31.

“I’m excited to be here, excited to meet new people, really excited to have this new adventure,” she said.

Chelsea grew up in San Antonio but would come to Mitchell County in the summers to visit her father, Steve Michels. She said she became part of a whole new group of friends during those visits.

“I’ve always wanted to come back here, but I never had the opportunity,” she said.

When her uncle opened Rusty’s Last Call nine years ago, Chelsea – whose great-grandfather was also a bar owner -- wanted to be a part of it. However, she was still in college in Texas so it wasn’t possible.

She said she recently got into a better situation financially and Rusty was ready to sell the bar. She decided it was a perfect opportunity to come to Osage, learn about the business and see if taking it over was what she really wanted to do.

Chelsea said her uncle has been mentoring her to make sure the transition “is a nice, smooth process.”