Osage and Riceville school superintendent leads the way in computer science

Osage/Riceville School Superintendent Barb Schwamman has received a lot of state and national recognition recently, particularly for promoting technology in the classroom.
She was a nominee for the 2019-20 Iowa Superintendent of the Year Award, and in 2018 she won the Computer Science Teachers of America’s Administrator Impact Award.
“We are trying to prepare students for the real world,” said Schwamman, who was recently appointed to the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. She also was the first woman elected to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control, where she currently serves as vice president.
Around 25 Osage students and staff members in grades K-5 attended Gov. Kim Reynolds Condition of the State address at the Iowa Capitol Building on Jan. 14. Reynolds recognized the group during her speech.
“Computer science has quickly moved from a narrow elective to a basic skill that every student needs,” Reynolds said. “That’s something the people at Osage Community Schools understand and have embraced with a passion.”
In addition to requiring computer science for students to graduate, the Osage district has dramatically increased learning opportunities for K-12 students to explore coding and design apps or find their passion in the world of technology, according to Reynolds.
She also noted the school district is training teachers to better integrate computer science in subjects like math, English and art through a partnership with NewBoCo in Cedar Rapids.
“What Osage is doing is amazing, and we need more of it,” Reynolds said.
Under Schwamman’s leadership, the Riceville district is also offering computer science.
“A lot of my passion comes from being a little bit techie myself,” Schwamman said.
She began her education career as an elementary school math and science teacher.
Seeing kids go through grades K-12 without being exposed even once to computer science motivated her to give students more opportunities to explore that field.
“It’s such a great career path,” Schwamman said, noting almost every company in today’s world needs IT employees.
Students at Osage begin learning simple coding skills in elementary school. The district was the first in Iowa to require high school students to take a computer science course.
Not all students will go on to become coders, but learning about computers helps everyone with their thinking skills, according to Schwamman.
“Technology is just a tool that helps enhance learning,” she said.
Schwamman, who grew up on a farm near Protivin, did her student teaching in the Mason City School District. She then taught at Newman Catholic, Hampton-Dumont and Howard-Winneshiek before becoming a principal at South Winneshiek.
Schwamman became the superintendent at Osage five years ago. In 2017, the Osage and Riceville school districts agreed to share her services as superintendent.
She and her husband, Pat, have two children: Lucas, 20, who lives in Cedar Falls; and Libby, a senior at Osage High School.
In 2017 Schwamman learned about an opening on the IHSAA Iowa High School Board of Control, which makes decisions about boys’ athletics, and decided to run.
“I have always been passionate about sports,” she said, noting she was a coach in every district where she taught and both her children have been involved in multiple sports.
The work the board of control does is important because “we are asking a lot of hard questions” when it comes to issues like student safety, Schwamman said.
She also serves on the Football Advisory Council.
“I’m probably the only female at many of those meetings,” Schwamman said.
But as far as the board of control as a whole, several women have been elected since Schwamman broke the glass ceiling.
Schwamman also has been heavily involved in facilities projects at both Osage and Riceville.
The Osage district recently completed a major renovation of its middle school/high school that included new construction as well as remodeling.
The building now has new administrative offices; a large commons area leading into a new gym; a new cafeteria and kitchen; three new special education rooms; remodeled science classrooms; and a new band/choir area that doubles as a tornado safe room.
At Riceville plans are underway for a Wildcat Activity Center that will provide additional practice space for student athletes during the day as well as an indoor recreation/fitness space for the public on nights and weekends.
Some Riceville middle school sports teams currently have to practice during the last period of the day due to lack of court space.
Vanessa Huber, the principal for pre-K through 12th grade at Riceville, called Schwamman “a visionary.”
“Barb is an innovative thinker,” she said. “She has helped to implement computer science to allow Riceville students to experience a skill needed for many occupations.”
Huber also said Schwamman “is always working towards moving the school district forward and helping to provide students the best education possible.”