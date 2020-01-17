Osage and Riceville school superintendent leads the way in computer science

Schwamman, who grew up on a farm near Protivin, did her student teaching in the Mason City School District. She then taught at Newman Catholic, Hampton-Dumont and Howard-Winneshiek before becoming a principal at South Winneshiek.

Schwamman became the superintendent at Osage five years ago. In 2017, the Osage and Riceville school districts agreed to share her services as superintendent.

She and her husband, Pat, have two children: Lucas, 20, who lives in Cedar Falls; and Libby, a senior at Osage High School.

In 2017 Schwamman learned about an opening on the IHSAA Iowa High School Board of Control, which makes decisions about boys’ athletics, and decided to run.

“I have always been passionate about sports,” she said, noting she was a coach in every district where she taught and both her children have been involved in multiple sports.

The work the board of control does is important because “we are asking a lot of hard questions” when it comes to issues like student safety, Schwamman said.

She also serves on the Football Advisory Council.

“I’m probably the only female at many of those meetings,” Schwamman said.