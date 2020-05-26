Osage amends development loan program to instead assist local businesses

During a May 18 Zoom meeting, the Osage City Council approved a measure to temporarily amend the Commercial Development Loan Programs, which have previously been used by business owners to make structural improvements. The two commercial development loan funds hold a balance of over $150,000.
The council voted to use $100,000 from the combined funds to issue no interest loans of between $2,000 and $5,000, to assist local businesses that are suffering due to the COVID-19 crisis. The loans will be paid back over a five-year period.
To obtain a loan, business owners will have to fill out an application, which can be obtained on the city’s website, by contacting city hall, or by contacting Kati Henry of the Osage Chamber of Commerce. Due to limited funding each application will be scored as to the business’s need, and those with the higher scores will be given the loans until the $100,000 funding is depleted. Also approved was a six-month extension for 2020 repayment of city loans.
Judith Gergen was granted a $9,000 loan through the Main Street Loan Program for her property at 619 Main St. Gergen’s loan will cover a portion of her exterior renovation costs.
Lynn Hemann, of LR Builders, spoke to the council about acquiring five bare lots on the east end of Chase Street. Hemann offered the city $40,000 for the combined five lots, and stated he would build five smaller houses on the lots. The proposed houses would have safe rooms, but no basements. They would have three bedrooms and Hemann said they would be ideal for older couples, or for young families. He told the council he would have the structures completed in 2022.
A public hearing will be held via Zoom on Monday June 1 at 5:30 p.m., for the sale of the city’s five lots to LR Builders.
Later, a public hearing was held on amending the city's current budget, and when no objections from the public were raised the amendment passed.
Two public hearings were set for the authorization to borrow funds for both the sewer project and the new water tower project. Those public hearings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on June 8 during the council’s meeting.
Those who want to comment on the issues of borrowing no more than $750,000 for the sewer project, and bonding of no more than $2.5 million for the new water tower project need to contact City Hall before June 8.
Jon Eagen was approved as Public Work’s second in command. Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay said that the city has left the position vacant for some time, but when Craig Rolfe is gone they need someone to be in charge. Eagen will receive an additional dollar per hour in his new position, and will be on call whenever Rolfe is out of town.
Several COVID-19 related issues were raised. Police Chief Brian Wright reminded the council that the meeting room over the Police Station had previously been scheduled for several graduation parties. Wright was concerned that having larger gatherings on site might create a health issue. The council instructed Wright to keep the meeting room closed until further instructions come from state officials and local health officials.
City Clerk Cathy Penney asked the council about the reopening of City Hall. The council agreed to keep City Hall closed until a protective protocol can be established. The council will hold its June 8 meeting on Zoom. Anyone interested in attending that meeting online should call City Hall during regular business hours.
Wright stated that Jake Sanders has been hired as a new Osage police officer.
Regular Council Meetings for June will be held on June 8 and 22.
