Osage amends development loan program to instead assist local businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During a May 18 Zoom meeting, the Osage City Council approved a measure to temporarily amend the Commercial Development Loan Programs, which have previously been used by business owners to make structural improvements. The two commercial development loan funds hold a balance of over $150,000.

The council voted to use $100,000 from the combined funds to issue no interest loans of between $2,000 and $5,000, to assist local businesses that are suffering due to the COVID-19 crisis. The loans will be paid back over a five-year period.

To obtain a loan, business owners will have to fill out an application, which can be obtained on the city’s website, by contacting city hall, or by contacting Kati Henry of the Osage Chamber of Commerce. Due to limited funding each application will be scored as to the business’s need, and those with the higher scores will be given the loans until the $100,000 funding is depleted. Also approved was a six-month extension for 2020 repayment of city loans.

Judith Gergen was granted a $9,000 loan through the Main Street Loan Program for her property at 619 Main St. Gergen’s loan will cover a portion of her exterior renovation costs.