Osage alumni celebrate 60th and 61st reunions

On Sept. 18, the Osage High School classes of 1960 and 1961 collectively held their high school reunions at the American Legion in Osage.

The Class of 1960 had 76 graduates and had planned their 60th reunion in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the celebration until this year. The Class of 1961 celebrated its 60th high school reunion this year.

Gary Gilbert of Osage, who helped to organize the 1960 class reunion, said that a meal was served and then classmates spent the rest of the evening sharing memories and catching up on classmates’ lives.

Alice Laughlin traveled from South Carolina to join in the celebration.

“After graduation, I went to college, then lived 20 years in northern California, 30 years in Washington, D.C., and moved to South Carolina in 2015. The last reunion I attended was in 2015,” Laughlin said.

“Some of the biggest changes I see when returning to Osage is the new areas of homes," she continued. "Osage is such a beautiful town. I also recall having picnics at Spring Park where my Dad would fish, while the women made lunch. I love the rock work they have recently done by the spring in Spring Park.”

Gilbert said that 21 members of his 1960 class returned for their 61st class reunion.