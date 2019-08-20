When Ron Muhlenbruck was first diagnosed with carcinoid cancer in 2005, doctors thought he might only have 18 months to live.
"I didn't really want to believe that," said the 72-year-old Orchard resident. "I had faith in God, whatever his decision was going to be."
He also put his faith in brand-new forms of treatment.
In 2012-13, Muhlenbruck was part of a Yttrium-90 radiation therapy clinical trial.
He underwent another clinical trial, in 2017-18, this time for Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy.
Muhlenbruck said he's feeling good these days. He still experiences diarrhea and flushing of the face, but it's not as bad as it used to be.
He first started experiencing those symptoms around 15 years ago.
Doctors tested his serotonin level and found it was 400 percent higher than normal, signaling that he might have carcinoid cancer.
Carcinoid cancer and related neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are small, slow-growing tumors found mostly in the gastrointestinal system.
In February 2005, Muhlenbruck had a liver biopsy done. The biopsy confirmed he had carcinoid cancer.
Unlike some other types of cancer, chemotherapy can't "zap it out," Muhlenbruck said.
He had two feet of intestine removed during an operation at University Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City lasting more than seven hours. His liver was scraped to get rid of the tumor on the surface.
After that he got a CAT scan every six months. Eventually the "seeds" of the cancer that were still in his liver began to spread, he said.
He had diarrhea and was losing weight.
"Food would go right through me," he said.
Dr. Thomas O'Dorisio, who specializes in carcinoid cancer, told him about an upcoming Y-90 clinical trial.
"I wanted to try something," Muhlenbruck said.
Y-90 is a high-energy, beta-emitting isotope. Y-90 resin microspheres are a permanent implant inserted into the patient's liver to kill off the tumors.
A few years later, Muhlenbruck went through the PRRT clinical trial.
In PRRT therapy, a cell-targeted protein is combined with a small amount of radioactive material and injected into the patient's bloodstream to provide symptom relief, stop or slow tumor progression, and improve overall survival.
Muhlenbruck said there's no treatment to kill of NETs entirely, but it can go into remission.
Despite the cancer, he was never bedridden and was still able to do things like mow his lawn and serve as the site manager at the Osage Senior Center, where he sets up tables for congregate meals and makes meal deliveries to shut-ins.
"I have been blessed that way," he said.
A few carcinoid cancer patients who have received treatment in Iowa City have lived 20 years after being diagnosed, according to Muhlenbruck.
"It keeps my hopes up," he said.
