Without a host of antique machinery operators, the Cedar Valley Memories Power Show would come to a standstill.
This year numerous men and women provided demonstrations on machinery operations, so show attendees could understand how the early settlers lived.
One of the machines exhibited was the 1919, 60 horsepower, Chicago Pneumatic Semi-Diesel Engine, which once pumped water into rice paddies in Louisiana. The 100-year-old engine runs on diesel fuel and needs a glow-plug to start. It has a 15-inch cylinder bore, 17-inch stroke and runs at 400 RPM. Research shows the engine had sometimes run for a solid month, before being shut down.
Originally costing $3,500, it was shut down in 1938 after a water well collapsed, while drilling for oil. It hadn’t run for nearly 60 years, when it was purchased by the Smolik Brothers, of Osage, and was restored to operation just prior to the 2001 Power Show.
John and Pat Huebsch, as well as other area residents, reassembled the engine when it was brought to Osage. “It came in pieces and was disassembled,” John said. “We first got it running in 2001.” From May to August, that year, the guys worked on it three nights a week until they got it ready for the show in August. “We did some work on the cylinder and had to make head gaskets,” he said, “because it kept blowing them.”
Today John, Pat and other members of the Mitchell County Historical Society maintain and operate the large engine that once was mounted on a trailer, but was recently placed on a cement slab. “My brothers, and I, and a handful of other people keep it running,” John said. He added several area residents have put many hours in helping to restore and maintain the engine.
Another favorite at the Power Show was the 1912, 110-horse power, J I Case Steam Engine, that pulled the 14-bottom, 16-inch plow this year. Scott Evans and his dad, Jim, operated the large steam engine during this year’s show.
“This machine would have used a lot of water and gone through about a ton of coal a day when they originally used it in the fields,” Scott said. Because of its light work at the show, the Case engine only uses around a third of a ton of coal each day. “This engine pulls the 14-bottom plow pretty easily,” he said. “It takes about an hour and a half to two hours to get it up to steam, but it takes about two days to cool it down.”
Scott, who lives near Iowa Falls, has been around steam engines since he was five. “I’ve also been to steam school and now I teach at one,” he said. “I started with a half-scale machine and I have since learned how to operate these. Believe it or not, there is a lot of safety built into one of these.”
Scott said they did pin stripping and some other detail painting on the engine this year. His friend, Jenny Allen, has been attending steam engine shows with him for about five years. “The first one she ever attended was here,” Scott said. He attends shows almost every weekend over the summer months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.