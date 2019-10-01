An open house for the new Modern Glam Salon in Osage will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.
The open house will be preceded by an Osage Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m.
Modern Glam, which opened on Aug. 1, is located at 619 Main St. The owners are cosmetologists Maggie Huemann and Megan Otto.
