New salon

An open house for the Modern Glam salon in Osage will be held on Oct. 4. 

 MARY PIEPER mary.pieper@globegazette.com

An open house for the new Modern Glam Salon in Osage will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4. 

The open house will be preceded by an Osage Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m.

Modern Glam, which opened on Aug. 1, is located at 619 Main St. The owners are cosmetologists Maggie Huemann and Megan Otto. 

