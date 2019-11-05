{{featured_button_text}}
The new entrance of Osage High School. Located inside the building are the superintendent and high school offices.

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Osage High School and Middle School. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m.

The open house will include tours of the newly constructed/renovated cafeteria, kitchen, administrative offices, gym, locker rooms, restrooms, science rooms, special education rooms, band and choir (tornado safe) rooms.

Refreshments will be served.

The public is invited to attend this exciting event at the Osage Community Schools.

