Online pesticide certification now open

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Pesticide Bureau has expanded the option for online testing to all commercial and private pesticide applicator category exams. The Department also strongly encourages pesticide applicators to apply for certification using the online self-service portal to avoid delays in the spring.

“The online testing platform gives commercial and private pesticide applicators the flexibility to take the exam from their homes or offices at a time that works for them,” said Secretary Naig. “The expansion of online testing options, along with the Department’s new online pesticide self-service portal, are examples of our continued focus on customer service across the Department. We encourage applicators to take advantage of these online options as they work to get certified for the upcoming growing season.”

Online commercial pesticide applicator testing:

All commercial pesticide category exams are now available online. Commercial pesticide applicators can create an account to take the online exam at data.iowaagriculture.gov/pest_signup/#online. The online exams are monitored, recorded and reviewed by a third-party proctoring service. A web camera, high-speed internet connection and government-issued photo ID card are required for online testing. There is a $25 fee for each commercial pesticide applicator test completed online, payable directly to the third-party online testing service.

Commercial pesticide applicators will receive a preliminary pass/fail test result as soon as they complete the online exam; these preliminary results cannot be used to apply for pesticide applicator certification. The third-party proctoring service will certify the test results and send the final scores to the email address used to register for the exam. Feedback on test results is only available at in-person testing sites and will not be provided for online exams.

Online private pesticide applicator testing:

Private pesticide applicators who want to obtain or renew their certifications can register to take the private certification exam online. To register for the online exam, visit iowaagriculture.force.com/pesticideapplicator/s/login/.

In-person testing:

The Department is also partnering with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to host in-person applicator testing sessions. In-person testing sites are located in Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Dallas, Dubuque, Humboldt, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Scott and Woodbury counties. In-person commercial and private applicator testing is free. Pre-registration is required. Applicators can visit iowaagriculture.gov/pesticide-bureau/guidance-person-pesticide-exam-sites to reserve a spot.

Apply for pesticide applicator licenses online:

Once applicators pass the online or in-person exam, they should use their certification number to log-in to the Department’s pesticide self-service portal to submit their application, test results and payment. Once the application, payment, training and testing information are received and processed by the Pesticide Bureau, the licenses and certifications will be sent directly to the applicants.

For more information, contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Pesticide Bureau at 515-281-8591 or pesticides@iowaagriculture.gov.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0