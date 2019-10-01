Dee Onken, AVP Retail Banking Officer at First Citizens Bank, in Osage, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) for more than 50 years of service at a bank.
The award was presented to Onken during the IBA Annual Convention on September 24 in Des Moines. Onken was one of 12 individuals recognized for reaching the 50-year service milestone.
You have free articles remaining.
Onken began her banking career in 1968 as a bookkeeper when she was a senior in high school. In 50 years in banking she has served as a bookkeeper, teller, loan assistant and in retail. She volunteers her time with the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as Treasurer for the local Osage unit and for the Fourth District Auxiliary. She also currently serves on the Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild. Previously, Onken served as President of the American Heart Association in Mitchell County, and in 1977 she received the American Heart Association of Iowa’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Free time is spent with her children and six grandchildren.
Onken and her husband, Bob, live in Osage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.