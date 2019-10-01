{{featured_button_text}}
Dee Onken honored

Dee Onken, AVP Retail Banking Officer at First Citizens Bank, in Osage, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) for more than 50 years of service at a bank.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dee Onken, AVP Retail Banking Officer at First Citizens Bank, in Osage, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) for more than 50 years of service at a bank.

The award was presented to Onken during the IBA Annual Convention on September 24 in Des Moines. Onken was one of 12 individuals recognized for reaching the 50-year service milestone.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Onken began her banking career in 1968 as a bookkeeper when she was a senior in high school. In 50 years in banking she has served as a bookkeeper, teller, loan assistant and in retail. She volunteers her time with the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as Treasurer for the local Osage unit and for the Fourth District Auxiliary. She also currently serves on the Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild. Previously, Onken served as President of the American Heart Association in Mitchell County, and in 1977 she received the American Heart Association of Iowa’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Free time is spent with her children and six grandchildren.

Onken and her husband, Bob, live in Osage.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments