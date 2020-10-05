Onion sales begin at Kittleson Brothers of St. Ansgar, potatoes ready soon

Kittleson Brothers sells both potatoes and onions to 25 grocery stores in North Iowa and southern Minnesota.

However, each fall residents from within a 50-mile radius drive to the St. Ansgar warehouse to buy potatoes and onions “to divvy up with their families and friends,” Rachut said.

Customers typically get a 50-pound bag of potatoes along with a 5-pound bag of onions.

Those who buy directly from the warehouse like to know where their food comes from, but don’t want to wait until November when bags of potatoes and onions with the KB logo on them begin showing up in grocery stores, according to Rachut.

“People always talk about how good our potatoes taste compared to some others,” he said.

They also like the fact that the potatoes and onions are locally grown, according to Rachut.

Kittleson Brothers raises 30 acres of potatoes and 30 acres of onions each year.

Most of the onions are yellow.

“They have a bite to them,” Rachut said.

One acre is set aside for growing red onions, which are mostly sold to grocery stores.