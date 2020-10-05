Onion sales begin at Kittleson Brothers of St. Ansgar, potatoes ready soon

A tradition that started nearly 100 years ago in Mitchell County continues as Kittleson Brothers begins its fall harvest of onions and potatoes.
Onions are already being sold at the St. Ansgar warehouse. The potato harvest is expected to start soon.
“We have been getting a lot of phone calls from people wanting potatoes and onions again,” said Steve Rachut, co-owner of the business, along with John Kittleson.
Rachut said despite the dry summer, this year’s onion crop is “pretty good for the most part.”
Kittleson Brothers launched in the early 1920s when brothers Carl and Julius “Jake” Kittleson began raising vegetables along the Cedar River south of St. Ansgar. They rented space in town hear the railroad tracks and shipped the veggies by rail.
The business has undergone many changes over the years. The warehouse buildings are now located on the St. Ansgar farm that’s been in the Kittleson family since 1859, but the potatoes and onions are grown northwest of Fertile and brought to the site by the truckload.
Kittleson Brothers sells both potatoes and onions to 25 grocery stores in North Iowa and southern Minnesota.
However, each fall residents from within a 50-mile radius drive to the St. Ansgar warehouse to buy potatoes and onions “to divvy up with their families and friends,” Rachut said.
Customers typically get a 50-pound bag of potatoes along with a 5-pound bag of onions.
Those who buy directly from the warehouse like to know where their food comes from, but don’t want to wait until November when bags of potatoes and onions with the KB logo on them begin showing up in grocery stores, according to Rachut.
“People always talk about how good our potatoes taste compared to some others,” he said.
They also like the fact that the potatoes and onions are locally grown, according to Rachut.
Kittleson Brothers raises 30 acres of potatoes and 30 acres of onions each year.
Most of the onions are yellow.
“They have a bite to them,” Rachut said.
One acre is set aside for growing red onions, which are mostly sold to grocery stores.
Half of the potato acres are dedicated to the russet variety, which are popular for baking. The rest of the crop consists of red, white, and a few gold potatoes. Kittleson Brothers began planting the golds three or four years ago.
The onion harvest typically begins around Sept. 20, but potatoes generally aren’t ready until early October.
“Everyone is calling and wanting them (potatoes),” Rachut said.
However, customers have to be patient because if potatoes are harvested too early, their skins will peel during the harvesting process, according to Rachut.
He said many people aren’t aware that potatoes and onions can be purchased from the warehouse throughout the winter because the storage buildings are insulated to keep them fresh.
